Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Democrats try to stop Sanders’ momentum in fiery debate

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CSS News) Six Democratic candidates on the debate stage tried to stop the momentum of the seventh, frontrunner Bernie Sanders, hitting him hard on the cost of his proposals, his record on guns and his recent comments about Fidel Castro on “60 Minutes.” Even Sanders joked about the attacks, noting, “I’m hearing my name mentioned a little bit tonight. I wonder why.”

But almost no candidate was unscathed in the fiery Democratic debate, which took place just four days before the pivotal South Carolina primary and a week ahead of Super Tuesday. 

Michael Bloomberg took fire about his record as mayor of New York City, the women who signed nondisclosure agreements at his company, and his past support for Republicans. 

Pete Buttigieg was again asked about his billionaire backers and Joe Biden went after Tom Steyer — as Steyer has been creeping up in the polls in South Carolina. 

Amid the sharp jabs and fighting, Amy Klobuchar warned “if we spend the next four months tearing our party apart, we’re going to watch Donald Trump spend the next four years tearing our country apart.”

Foreign policy was the most discussed topic in this debate, with over 25 minutes dedicated to it. Electability was discussed for over 22 minutes, followed by healthcare at 16 minutes and gun control at 7 minutes. 

The question for Biden will be whether he can hold on to his now-slim lead in South Carolina, having seen it shrink from 28 points at its high point in the fall. 

According to the CBS News Battleground Tracker on February 23, Steyer has rocketed to third place in the state with 18%, followed by Warren with 12%. 

Pete Buttigieg, who finished with the most delegates in Iowa and second in New Hampshire, is also hoping to place high here after finishing third in Nevada. But he was polling fifth in the state attracting just 10% support. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar