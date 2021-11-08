Deadline to request absentee ballot for Nov. 13 election approaching

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Time is running out to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 13 election. The cut-off is on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 4:30 p.m.

Lafayette parish registrar of voters Charlene Meaux-Menard says you may not receive your ballot in enough time to have your vote count for the November 13th election.

However, if you want to try your luck here is how it works.

It’s a three-step process. First, you have to meet the requirements of the online application.

“It’s not just that you can go fill it out and be eligible to have a mail absentee ballot,” explained Menard.

Those who moved but are still registered to vote in Lafayette Parish, anyone working offshore or being hospitalized, and sequestered jurors qualify. Menard says people 65 and older qualify for an automatic mail-out.

Second, the ballot gets processed and mailed back to you.

“Once you fill it out correctly we will notify you if we will mail the ballot to you,” Menard said. “If it’s denied we will definitely contact you.”

Finally, absentee voters either have to mail it out or drop it off in person by Friday.

Menard says she doesn’t expect as many ballots as in previous years.

During the average election, the office receives close to 1,800 to 2,000 ballots a day in a candidate election.

This year, they only received about 300 a day. She says it’s because the interest is low.

“We have Lafayette parish props that were mostly renewals. A rededication and two city props that are renewals.”

Voters have until Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. to request an absentee ballot.