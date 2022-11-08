CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Six Crowley city council seats were voted on in the Nov. 8 elections.

Note: Elected are in bold

Alderman at large:

  • Katie Alleman
  • Charles “Chuck” Ashby, Jr.

Alderman, Ward 1, Division A:

  • “Jeff” Cavell
  • Jeffrey Dore
  • Michael Faulk

Alderman, Ward 1, Division B:

  • Katie S. Chiasson
  • “Kim” Stringfellow

Alderman, Ward 2, Division B:

  • Richard “Rich” Hughes
  • Sandra “Sandy” Marx

Alderman, Ward 3, District A:

  • Christopher George, Sr.
  • Vernon “Step” Martin

Alderman, Ward 4, District B:

  • Samuel “Sammy” Raggie III
  • Desiray Seaux