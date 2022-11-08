CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Six Crowley city council seats were voted on in the Nov. 8 elections.
Note: Elected are in bold
Alderman at large:
- Katie Alleman
- Charles “Chuck” Ashby, Jr.
Alderman, Ward 1, Division A:
- “Jeff” Cavell
- Jeffrey Dore
- Michael Faulk
Alderman, Ward 1, Division B:
- Katie S. Chiasson
- “Kim” Stringfellow
Alderman, Ward 2, Division B:
- Richard “Rich” Hughes
- Sandra “Sandy” Marx
Alderman, Ward 3, District A:
- Christopher George, Sr.
- Vernon “Step” Martin
Alderman, Ward 4, District B:
- Samuel “Sammy” Raggie III
- Desiray Seaux