City of Lafayette voters choose to renew police, fire taxes

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Voters in Lafayette decided to renew police and fire tax for salaries and benefits. It was one of several propositions on the ballot. Voters voted in favor and the new measures will take effect in 2023 and will end in 2032

POLICE TAX RENEWAL

Yes — 75% (9,270 votes)

No — 25% (3,072 votes)

Shall the City of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the “City”), continue to levy and collect a special tax of three (3) mills on all property subject to taxation in the City, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032 (an estimated $4,627,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of paying the costs of providing police salaries and salary related benefits in the City?

FIRE TAX RENEWAL

Yes — 79% (9,740 votes)

No — 21% (2,585 votes)