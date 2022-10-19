LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A high-profile election for the City of Lafayette is the race for City Court Judge Division A.

Three candidates are vying for a job once held by Michelle Odinet who resigned after a video surfaced that showed racial slurs being used in her home.

Candidate Roya Boustany says she is a firm believer that justice begins in the district attorney’s office. She says she knows what it’s like to give somebody a second chance.”

“My parents have raised me, and this community has raised me in a way that I embody the values of Lafayette.”

A Lafayette native, Roya is the daughter of Nay and Debbie Sadreddini.

“My momma was a Benoit and my daddy is a Sadreddini. He’s the only one here and he’s from Iran.” She and her husband, Alfred Boustany have three children.

Early in life she knew politics and law would become her calling.

“In other countries, we don’t have the laws or the ability to be who we want to be or how we want to be.”

Boustany attended Lafayette public schools starting at S.J. Montgomery Elementary and graduating from Lafayette High School.

She is a graduate of UL Lafayette and Southern University Law Center.

“I individualize every single case. There is not a standardized case and there’s never been that to me. As a judge, I would do the same thing.”

Boustany’s career includes working as a law clerk to serving as a public defender.

“I did Jeanerette city court, Breaux Bridge city court, New Iberia city court, and New Iberia district court. I was running doing a bunch of misdemeanors. The work I would be doing at a city court, I’ve done it as a defender in a lot of city courts.”

Currently, she is the Assistant District Attorney for the 15th Judicial District and says she’s tried high-profile cases that included putting violent criminals behind bars.

“I would practice the same way I practice right now as an attorney. It’s being a collaborative leader to understanding the end goal and the vision to being able to move the needle forward for Lafayette.”