BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)– St. Martinville voters have approved a new 1/2% sales tax increase slated to help with the city’s infrastructure.

The measure received 70% Yes votes, 30% voted No.

The money from this new tax will be used to fix roads, sidewalks and drainage issues. St. Martinville Mayor Jason Willis said it could raise about half a million dollars for the city.

Here are the unofficial results until certified by the Secretary of State: