JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)– In Lake Arthur, Chris Myers invited the community to a meet and greet where he announced his candidacy for Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff. Myers says his experience in law enforcement and wanting to help people throughout Jeff Davis Parish is one of the reasons he’s running for sheriff.

“I have 26 years of experience, 19 of those are with the District’s Attorney’s office as an investigator.”

Myers hopes to address big issues that community members always bring to his attention.

“The number one concern is the drugs. I think that we need to get a handle on the drugs, and we can get a handle on the other crimes also.”

Myers held a meet and greet Sunday morning with live music and food to allow the community to come out and get to know him as one of the candidates running for sheriff. He says so far, the support he’s received has been great.

“It’s going very well. A lot of people have reached out to me that want signs or want to sit down and talk. It’s a grass root’s campaign. A lot of my talking is to people is at their kitchen table, in their living rooms, or at their front porch.”

Myers says this meet and greet allowed him to share who he is and his experience as well as qualifications for the job.

“What sets me apart for them other ones is have experience in every field and every aspect of law enforcement. From drug assets forfeitures, working narcotics, to homicides, I’ve worked every case for the last twenty years.”

Myers says in addition to his knowledge, his love for Jeff Davis parish and wanting to push it in the right direction is his motivation for his candidacy.

“I have the knowledge, but I also have the want to. I was born and raised in this parish. I love this parish. And I do it for the people. I don’t do it for any other reason but that.

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s election will be held October 14th.