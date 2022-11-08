CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Republican Charlotte Stemmans Clavier has been elected the new Mayor in Carencro after defeating “Don” Chauvin in Tuesday’s election.

Clavier is a lifelong resident of Carencro. She has worked in business for 30 years as President of Stemman’s Horse Supply and Owner of Carencro Title & Notary. She has a long history of public service including Mayor Pro-Tem from 1999 to 2003 and serving on the Board of Directors of the Kiwanis Club of Carencro.

Clavier plans to focus on money management, improving infrastructure and encouraging citizens to be more involved in the future of Carencro. She also has plans to streamline future development to ensure nothing is neglected as the city moves forward.