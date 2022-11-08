RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Charles “Chuck” Robichaux has been re-elected as Mayor of Rayne.

Robichaux defeated Dexter J. Harmon in the race for his re-election.

First elected as Mayor on Nov. 4, 2014, Robichaux was elected again by the people of Rayne.

In 2020, Robichaux was also elected to the board of directors of the Louisiana Energy and Power Authority as the vice chairman, according to The Advocate.

Robichaux ran his re-election campaign on the phrase “The right choice for Rayne.” In the lead-up to the election, Robichaux highlighted some of the work he and the city have done, including implementing a $2.4 million water clarifier for better drinking water, flushing all ground-water systems, building a new water plant storage facility, and upgrading back up generators in case of power outages.

As he has now been re-elected, he promises that more upgrades in Rayne will come in the future.

The challenger, Harmon, ran his campaign on several key points including tackling high electricity bills and repaving city streets.

Harmon also pledged the first six months of salary to light bill stipends and planned to upgrade the Frog Festival grounds, according to his Facebook.

Harmon planned on traveling with the Chamber President to attract businesses to Rayne, pay off current debt, and work on retention ponds to relieve flooding, if he was elected.