CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Chad Monceaux has been elected Mayor of Crowley.

Incumbent Tim Monceaux and Chad Monceaux defeated Tracy Garrick and “Clint” Cradeur in the Nov. 8 election to head to the Dec. 10 runoff election where Chad Monceaux was elected Mayor.

Chad Monceaux has served 27 years with the Crowley Fire Department, 12 years with the Crowley Police Department and five years with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to his campaign website. He has also served on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and is a small business owner.

He ran for Mayor because “I am not a political insider and I am not part of the political machine. I am a public servant at heart and I believe it is time to put someone in the Mayor’s office who genuinely wants to serve the public.”

He defeated Tim Monceaux, who was first elected in 2018. His efforts primarily focused on economic development, cleaning up the city, drainage, and crime prevention, according to his Facebook page.