CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Chad Monceaux and Tim Monceaux head to a run-off for Mayor of Crowley following the Nov. 8 election.

Chad Monceaux and incumbent Tim Monceaux defeated Tracy Garrick and “Clint” Cradeur to move into a run-off election.

Chad Monceaux, who calls Crowley home, has dedicated his life to serving the people of Crowley.

According to his campaign website, he said that he has always invested in and promoted Crowley.

Chad has served 27 years with the Crowley Fire Department, 12 years with the Crowley Police Department, and 5 years with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to his website.

In addition to that, he is a small business owner, has served on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and has spent 10 years volunteering at the International Rice Festival as the Chairman of the board and the entertainment Committee Chairman.

He ran the race for Mayor because “I am not a political insider and I am not part of the political machine. I am a public servant at heart and I believe it is time to put someone in the Mayor’s office who genuinely wants to serve the public.”

As the incumbent, Tim Monceaux was first elected in 2018.

In 2018, when he first ran for Mayor, Tim ran on the slogan “Together We Can Make A Difference.” His efforts primarily focused on drainage, crime prevention, economic development, and cleaning up the city, according to his Facebook.

Born and raised in South Crowley, he has served as the Alderman of Ward 4 Division B for three and a half years.

Cradeur, who has been eliminated from the race was a Crowley High School graduate and ran for Mayor focusing on transparency, trust, and teamwork.

According to his campaign website, he ran because he loves Crowley and he believes that in order for the city to thrive, crime needs to be reduced, economic development must be promoted, and opportunities for youth must be increased.

Garrick, who was also defeated in the race, ran on leading Crowley by motivating others, empowering others, developing others, and placing people over politics, according to his Facebook.

He also ran on key factors like transparency, employment, crime, and drainage.

The run-off election will be on Dec. 10.