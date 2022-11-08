SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Republican incumbent Chad J. Leger has been re-elected as Scott Police Chief after defeating Caleb Lege in Tuesday’s election.

Leger has served as Scott Police Chief since 2003. He served with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office from 1988 to 2002, working as a patrol officer, narcotics and the Criminal Investigations Division. He has been recognized for his service by Lafayette Crime Stoppers, the LPSO and the City of Scott. Leger also contributed to the design and construction of the Scott Emergency Services Building that houses both the Scott Police Department and Scott Fire Department. His focus has always been providing a sense of security, safety and a good quality of life to the community of Scott.