LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Downtown Lafayette will be the site of a forum tomorrow, Aug. 31 with candidates for local races in the Oct. 14 election.

Four different races will be highlighted, including those for mayor-president, city and parish councils, state legislature and school board.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the Downtown Convention Center, 124 S. Buchanan St. in Lafayette. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

The schedule for the candidates is as follows:

5-5:45 p.m.: School Board districts 3 and 4

6-7:05 p.m.: City Council Districts 1 and 5, Parish Council District 5

7:20-8:05 p.m.: Mayor-President

8:20-9:05 p.m.: State Sen. District 24, State Rep. District 44

All qualified candidates for the above races have been invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.