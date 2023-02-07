LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish Council member Bryan Tabor has announced he is seeking re-election to his seat on the council.

“I have enjoyed serving the residents of Lafayette Parish Council District 1 this past term and would love to serve them for another four years if they will have me.” Tabor said.

Tabor has lived in Upper Lafayette, where District 1 is located, for the last 44 years, he said. He and his wife, Veronica, raised three children and have six grandchildren. Tabor has co-owned Ace Plumbing/Ace Electric for 35 years before retiring.

Tabor said he is seeking another term “to finish the projects that I have started and to continue to serve the residents of District 1.”

“I would like to help people and have always been a volunteer all my adult life by coaching, serving on several boards and commissions, and serving in my home church, Crossroads Church,” he said. “I would like to make my community better, but mostly because I feel it’s a calling on my life.”

Tabor said his plan for accomplishing this is simple.

“I want to keep the small-town atmosphere that District 1 prides itself on and grow the economy for future generations who will one day call District 1 home,” Tabor said.

The primary election for Lafayette Parish Council will be held March 25, with a runoff if necessary on April 29.