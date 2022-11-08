BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – The Broussard City Council seats were up for vote in Tuesday’s election. The results for all 6 districts and At-Large Council seat are as follows:

Incumbent “Angel” Racca (R) was re-elected after defeating Jeremy Frederick (R) for the Dist. 1 seat.

Incumbent David M. Bonin (R) was re-elected after defeating Charles Sharma (R) for the Dist. 2 seat.

Incumbent Jesse Regan (R) was re-elected after defeating Mark Ste Marie (R) for the Dist. 3 seat.

Heather Girouard (R) defeated incumbent Michael Rabon (D) for the Dist. 4 seat.

David Forbes (R) defeated Ryan Romero (R) for the Dist. 5 seat.

Kody Allen (R) defeated Jeremy Foco (R) for the Dist. 6 seat.

Incumbent “Jeff” Delahoussaye (R) was re-elected after defeating Ray A. Gary (R) for the At-Large seat.