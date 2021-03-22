Broome endorses Troy Carter in congressional runoff

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is the latest political figure to endorse state Sen. Troy Carter’s bid for Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District.

Broome made her endorsement Monday afternoon, two days after Carter and state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson won enough primary votes to clinch an April 24 runoff. The winner will succeed U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, who left Congress to join President Joe Biden’s administration.

“I am going to endorse a candidate that I believe will align himself with our continual vision of peace, prosperity and progress,” Broome told reporters outside City Hall, describing Carter as “my friend for several decades.”

“I know he has the ability to work across the aisle to solve the toughest issues and find the compromises that serve us all well,” she added.

Broome’s endorsement is but the latest for Carter, widely considered the more moderate New Orleans Democrat running. His backers include Richmond, a Democrat; New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno, a Democrat; Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, a Republican; state Sen. Cleo Fields (D-Baton Rouge); and former state Senate President John Alario (R-Westwego).

“We know the significance of us all working together is real,” Carter said Monday. “I stand firm today to reiterate my commitment that you would have a full-time partner fighting for you in Washington.”

Peterson, a self-described progressive, boasts endorsements from state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle (D-Baton Rouge) and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, also a Democrat.

State Sens. Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson received more votes than any other candidate in the March 20 primary for Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District. (Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office)

Both hopefuls are seeking more endorsements in the coming weeks, including one from another Baton Rouge Democrat. Gary Chambers — who finished a strong third to Peterson in the March 20 primary — has yet to back either runoff candidate, though political analysts hint his blessing could tip the scales.

“It’s a very fascinating case study in coalition politics as to what’s going to happen, because both of them need to go outside their comfort zone to reach 50%,” pollster John Couvillon said in an interview Monday.

Two prominent Louisiana Democratic officeholders remain on the sidelines. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Gov. John Bel Edwards have yet to endorse a candidate. Whether either of them will remains unclear.

