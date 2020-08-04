Brian Pope heads to court over candidacy for second term run as city marshal

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope is headed to court on Tuesday as a judge is being asked to disqualify his candidacy for re-election and another judge wants him to prove he has fulfilled a probation requirement for community service.

Keith Stutes, the 15th Judicial District Court district attorney, is asking a judge to disqualify Pope from running, arguing he is not registered to vote, not qualified to vote and was not registered or qualified to vote when he filed to run for re-election.

“He was not registered as a qualified elector,” 15th Judicial District Assistant Attorney Daniel Landry told News 10. “And in fact on his candidacy admitted to that fact. That is the basis for the district attorney’s filing of that objection.”

The Facebook group “Holding Brian Pope Accountable” asked Stutes to pursue the challenge of Pope’s candidacy in the November election. Stutes’ office has requested an expedited hearing in the case.

“He absolutely is a convicted felon, but because he still has an appeal, or writ of application for review to the Louisiana Supreme Court, the conviction is not final,” Landry said. “He cannot be removed from office until that conviction is final.”

The Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court’s office and Registrar of Voters turned over documents Stutes requested relating to Pope’s candidacy and voter eligibility.

Landry said the state Board of Elections has also filed an objection against Pope over failure to pay $5,000 in fines for not filing a campaign report.