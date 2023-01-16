TURKEY CREEK, La. (KLFY) — The third time was a charm for Bert Campbell, who was elected mayor of Turkey Creek in a special election Saturday. Campbell defeated Vicki Chaddrick 147 votes to 116.

The special election was the result of the Dec. 10 election ending in a tie, 109-109.

Campbell had also won the Nov. 8 primary, but without gaining a clear majority. In the primary, Campbell recieved 46% of the vote, Chaddrick 39% and Joey Ducote 15%.

According to results on the Secretary of State’s website, voter turnout was 263 voter, or 80.7% of eligible voters.