ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Nov. 8, 2022, primary election will feature a number of mayoral, police chief, school board and council races across three Vermilion Parish towns and cities. All information provided in this post comes from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

This post will be updated as candidate changes are made and as any other ballot initiatives are added.

Dates to Know for the Nov. 8 election

Last day to register in person to vote at the Vermilion Parish Registrar’s Office or OMV Oct. 11

Last day to register via the GeauxVote Online Registration System Oct. 18

Last day to request absentee ballot: Nov. 4, 4:30 p.m.

Last day to submit absentee ballot: Nov. 7, 4:30 p.m

Early Voting: Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vermilion Parish Registrar of Voters

Registrar Tina M Broussard

100 N. State St., #120, Abbeville LA 70510-5170

(337) 898-4324

vermilionrov@sos.la.gov

School Board

Dist. H Chris Hebert (R)* Bridgitte Mire (R)

Dist. I Tiffany Landry (R) Nick Touchet (R)



Erath

Mayor Jessie James (R) Taylor Mencacci (R)*

Police Chief Cory Benoit (no party) Anna Lapointe (Ind.)* Christopher “Chris” Lemaire (R)

Board of Aldermen (5 to be elected) Scott Bernard (no party)* Stephanie P. Broussard (D) Jason Conner (R)* Cory J. Duplantis (no party) Clarence Fusilier (D)* Michael “Mike” Richard (Ind.)*



Gueydan

Board of Aldermen (5 to be elected) Anita F. Dupuis (no party) John Ryan Laseter (R) Efrem “Zim” Livingston (D) Laurel Portie’ (D) Claudette Simon Price (D) Greg Richard (Ind.) Jason Suire (R) Scott Vallo (Ind.)



Maurice

Mayor Neil Arsement (R) Wayne Theriot (R)*

Board of Aldermen (5 to be elected) Troy Catalon (R) Megan Landry-Lalande (no party) Warren Rost (D) Jonathan Schlicher (R) Matthew C. Trahan (R) Scott Trahan (R)



Statewide Offices

U.S. Senator

Beryl A. Billiot (no party)

Gary Chambers, Jr. (D)

Devin Lance Graham (R)

“Xan” John (Other)

John Kennedy (R)*

W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party)

Bradley McMorris (Ind.)

MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D)

“Luke” Mixon (D)

Salvador P. Rodriguez (D)

Aaron C. Sigler (Lib.)

Syrita Steib (D)

Thomas Wenn (Other)

U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District

Clay Higgins (R)*

Holden Hoggatt (R)

Lessie Olivia LeBlanc (D)

Tia LeBrun (D)

Guy McLendon (Lib.)

Thomas “Lane” Payne Jr. (R)

Jacob “Jake” Shaheen (R)

Gloria R. Wiggins (Ind.)

Public Service Commissioner, Dist. 4

Keith C. Bodin (no party)

“Mike” Francis (R)*

Shalon Latour (R)

