FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — The Nov. 8, 2022, primary election will feature a number of school board races, along with municipal races in Baldwin and Berwick. All information provided in this post comes from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
This post will be updated as candidate changes are made and as any other ballot initiatives are added.
Dates to Know for the Nov. 8 election
- Last day to register in person to vote at the St. Mary Parish Registrar’s Office or OMV: Oct. 11
- Last day to register via the GeauxVote Online Registration System: Oct. 18
- Last day to request absentee ballot: Nov. 4, 4:30 p.m.
- Last day to submit absentee ballot: Nov. 7, 4:30 p.m
- Early Voting: Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
St. Mary Parish Registrar of Voters
- Registrar Byron James Stelly
- 500 Main St., Ste. 301, Franklin LA 70538-6144
- (337) 828-4100
- st.maryrova@sos.la.gov
- 301 Third St., Morgan City LA 70380
- (985) 384-8638
- st.maryrovb@sos.la.gov
——————————————————-
School Board
- Dist. 3
- Kenneth E. “Kenny” Alfred (R)*
- Lindsey Anslem (R)
- Dist. 5
- Jaclyn Fields Castillo (no party)
- Ginger S. Griffin (R)*
- Dist. 7
- Glynn Pellerin (R)
- Murphy J. Pontiff Jr. (R)
- Dist. 8
- Scott Babin (R)
- Shawn E. Canty (No party)
- Chad Paradee (R)
- Dist. 11
- Rhonda Dennis (R)
- Roland H. Verret (no party)*
Baldwin
- Mayor
- Herbert “HB” Bell (D)
- Clarence A. Vappie (D)
- Police Chief
- Tony Derouen (no party)
- Ronnie Fuselier (D)
- Anthony “Gip” Gibson (D)
- Board of Aldermen (5 to be elected)
- Carolyn Bowser (D)
- Margaret C. Colar (D)
- Ajani Connor (D)
- Tony J. Gibson (D)
- Donald Ray Grimm (D)
- Dawn Lanceslin (D)
- Everett Wayne Logeman (D)
- Marion J. Newton (D)
- Robert “Robby” Robison (R)
- Amber Richard Tillman (D)
Berwick
- Mayor
- Duval Arthur Jr. (no party)*
- Jessie Boudreaux (no party)
Statewide Offices
U.S. Senator
- Beryl A. Billiot (no party)
- Gary Chambers, Jr. (D)
- Devin Lance Graham (R)
- “Xan” John (Other)
- John Kennedy (R)*
- W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party)
- Bradley McMorris (Ind.)
- MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D)
- “Luke” Mixon (D)
- Salvador P. Rodriguez (D)
- Aaron C. Sigler (Lib.)
- Syrita Steib (D)
- Thomas Wenn (Other)
U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District
- Clay Higgins (R)*
- Holden Hoggatt (R)
- Lessie Olivia LeBlanc (D)
- Tia LeBrun (D)
- Guy McLendon (Lib.)
- Thomas “Lane” Payne Jr. (R)
- Jacob “Jake” Shaheen (R)
- Gloria R. Wiggins (Ind.)
U.S. Representative, 6th Congressional District
- Brian Belzer (R)
- Rufus Holt Craig Jr. (Lib.)
- Garret Graves (R)*
Public Service Commissioner, Dist. 4
- Keith C. Bodin (no party)
- “Mike” Francis (R)*
- Shalon Latour (R)
1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 1, Division D
- Tanner Magee (R)
- Steven Miller (R)
——————————————————-
Candidates Elected Unopposed
- SCHOOL BOARD
- Joseph C. Foulcard Jr. (D)*
- Tammie Lynn Moore (D)*
- Pearl Barnes Rack (D)*
- Marilyn Lasalle (D)*
- Alaina L. Black (R)*
- Andrew V. Mancuso (no party)
- BERWICK
- Councilwoman Colleen Nicklas Askew (R)*
- Councilman Kevin P. Hebert (R)*
- Councilman Ludness “Lud” Henry (R)*
- Councilman Raymond P. Price (R)*
- Councilman James Richard (R)*
- PATTERSON
- Mayor Rodney Grogan (D)
- Police Chief Garrett S. Grogan (D)
- Councilman R. Demale Bowden Jr. (D)
- CouncilmanLee A. Condolle (D)*
- Councilman Ray A. Dewey Sr. (D)*
- Councilwoman Mamie Soudelier Perry (no party)
- Councilwoman Miranda Knott Weinbach (D)