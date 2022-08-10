FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — The Nov. 8, 2022, primary election will feature a number of school board races, along with municipal races in Baldwin and Berwick. All information provided in this post comes from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

This post will be updated as candidate changes are made and as any other ballot initiatives are added.

Dates to Know for the Nov. 8 election

Last day to register in person to vote at the St. Mary Parish Registrar’s Office or OMV Oct. 11

Last day to register via the GeauxVote Online Registration System Oct. 18

Last day to request absentee ballot: Nov. 4, 4:30 p.m.

Last day to submit absentee ballot: Nov. 7, 4:30 p.m

Early Voting: Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Mary Parish Registrar of Voters

Registrar Byron James Stelly

500 Main St., Ste. 301, Franklin LA 70538-6144

(337) 828-4100

st.maryrova@sos.la.gov

301 Third St., Morgan City LA 70380

(985) 384-8638

st.maryrovb@sos.la.gov

——————————————————-

School Board

Dist. 3 Kenneth E. “Kenny” Alfred (R)* Lindsey Anslem (R)

Dist. 5 Jaclyn Fields Castillo (no party) Ginger S. Griffin (R)*

Dist. 7 Glynn Pellerin (R) Murphy J. Pontiff Jr. (R)

Dist. 8 Scott Babin (R) Shawn E. Canty (No party) Chad Paradee (R)

Dist. 11 Rhonda Dennis (R) Roland H. Verret (no party)*



Baldwin

Mayor Herbert “HB” Bell (D) Clarence A. Vappie (D)

Police Chief Tony Derouen (no party) Ronnie Fuselier (D) Anthony “Gip” Gibson (D)

Board of Aldermen (5 to be elected) Carolyn Bowser (D) Margaret C. Colar (D) Ajani Connor (D) Tony J. Gibson (D) Donald Ray Grimm (D) Dawn Lanceslin (D) Everett Wayne Logeman (D) Marion J. Newton (D) Robert “Robby” Robison (R) Amber Richard Tillman (D)



Berwick

Mayor Duval Arthur Jr. (no party)* Jessie Boudreaux (no party)



Statewide Offices

U.S. Senator

Beryl A. Billiot (no party)

Gary Chambers, Jr. (D)

Devin Lance Graham (R)

“Xan” John (Other)

John Kennedy (R)*

W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party)

Bradley McMorris (Ind.)

MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D)

“Luke” Mixon (D)

Salvador P. Rodriguez (D)

Aaron C. Sigler (Lib.)

Syrita Steib (D)

Thomas Wenn (Other)

U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District

Clay Higgins (R)*

Holden Hoggatt (R)

Lessie Olivia LeBlanc (D)

Tia LeBrun (D)

Guy McLendon (Lib.)

Thomas “Lane” Payne Jr. (R)

Jacob “Jake” Shaheen (R)

Gloria R. Wiggins (Ind.)

U.S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

Brian Belzer (R)

Rufus Holt Craig Jr. (Lib.)

Garret Graves (R)*

Public Service Commissioner, Dist. 4

Keith C. Bodin (no party)

“Mike” Francis (R)*

Shalon Latour (R)

1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 1, Division D

Tanner Magee (R)

Steven Miller (R)

——————————————————-

Candidates Elected Unopposed