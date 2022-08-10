ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Nov. 8, 2022, primary election will feature a number of mayoral, school board, police chief and council races across four St. Martin Parish cities. All information provided in this post comes from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
This post will be updated as candidate changes are made and as any other ballot initiatives are added.
Dates to Know for the Nov. 8 election
- Last day to register in person to vote at the St. Martin Parish Registrar’s Office or OMV: Oct. 11
- Last day to register via the GeauxVote Online Registration System: Oct. 18
- Last day to request absentee ballot: Nov. 4, 4:30 p.m.
- Last day to submit absentee ballot: Nov. 7, 4:30 p.m
- Early Voting: Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
St. Martin Parish Registrar of Voters
- Registrar Patricia T. Guidry
- 415 St. Martin St., St. Martinville LA 70582-4549
- (337) 394-2204
- st.martinrov@sos.la.gov
——————————————————-
Dist. 17 State Senator
- Caleb Seth Kleinpeter (R)
- Jeremy S. LaCombe (D)
- Kirk Rousset (R)
School Board
- Dist. 4
- Jimmy Durio (Ind.)*
- Wayne Oubre (no party)
- Dist. 5
- Russel Foti (R)*
- Celeste Latiolais (Ind.)
- Dist. 9
- Marlin d’Augereau (R)
- Cheryl T. Knott (R)
- Tera Cormier Simon (R)
Arnaudville
- Police Chief
- Joseph “JoJo” Carriere (D)
- Eddy J. LeCompte (Ind.)*
- “Josh” Ross (D)
- Board of Aldermen (5 to be elected)
- Jamie U. Huval (R)*
- Debbie Kidder (D)*
- “Ginger” Lecompte (R)
- Kevin Robin (D)*
- Suzanne H. Stelly (D)*
- John Ray Taylor (D)
Breaux Bridge
- Police Chief
- Hubert Augustine (No party)
- Rodney Chitwood (R)
- Albert “Buz” LeBlanc (R)
- Board of Aldermen
- Dist. C
- Ernest “E.J.” Ledet (D)*
- Albert “Da Da” Menard (D)
- Dist. C
Broussard
- Mayor
- “Ray” Bourque Jr. (R)*
- Corey Morgan (R)
- City Council
- Dist. 1
- Jeremy Frederick (R)
- “Angel” Racca (R)*
- Dist. 5
- David Forbes (R)*
- Ryan Romero (R)
- At-Large
- “Jeff” Delahoussaye (R)*
- Ray A. Gary (R)
- Dist. 1
Parks
- Mayor
- Joseph Hypolite (D)
- Kevin J. Kately (D)
- Police Chief
- Terrell Bergeron (D)
- Reginald “Reggie” Clues (D)
- Board of Aldermen (3 to be elected)
- Tammy M. Huval (D)
- Grant Morvant (D)
- “Yvonne” Narcisse (D)
- Desiree L. Potier (D)
- Kanisha “Pumpie” Potier (D)
- Harold “Kellogg” Robertson (Ind.)
- Trey W. Thibodeaux (R)
Statewide Offices
U.S. Senator
- Beryl A. Billiot (no party)
- Gary Chambers, Jr. (D)
- Devin Lance Graham (R)
- “Xan” John (Other)
- John Kennedy (R)*
- W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party)
- Bradley McMorris (Ind.)
- MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D)
- “Luke” Mixon (D)
- Salvador P. Rodriguez (D)
- Aaron C. Sigler (Lib.)
- Syrita Steib (D)
- Thomas Wenn (Other)
U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District
- Clay Higgins (R)*
- Holden Hoggatt (R)
- Lessie Olivia LeBlanc (D)
- Tia LeBrun (D)
- Guy McLendon (Lib.)
- Thomas “Lane” Payne Jr. (R)
- Jacob “Jake” Shaheen (R)
- Gloria R. Wiggins (Ind.)
U.S. Representative, 6th Congressional District
- Brian Belzer (R)
- Rufus Holt Craig Jr. (Lib.)
- Garret Graves (R)*
Public Service Commissioner, Dist. 4
- Keith C. Bodin (no party)
- “Mike” Francis (R)*
- Shalon Latour (R)
3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 2D
- Valerie Gotch Garrett (D)
- Ledricka Johnson Thierry (D)
——————————————————-
Candidates Elected Unopposed
- SCHOOL BOARD
- Steve Fuselier (D)*
- Wanda Vital (Ind.)*
- Edna “Maw Maw” Mitchell-Johnson*
- Michael “Mike” Clay (R)*
- Richard Potier (D)*
- Frederic Stelly Jr. (R)*
- Mark Hebert (Ind.)*
- Hazel M. Sias (D)*
- WARD 3 JUSTICE OF THE PEACE
- Lance Laviolette (Ind.)
- ARNAUDVILLE
- Mayor Todd M. Meche (R)*
- BREAUX BRIDGE
- Mayor Ricky Calais (R)*
- Alderman Ryan Breaux (R)*
- Alderman Scotty Borel (D)*
- Alderman Neil J. “Sam” Melancon (Ind.)*
- Alderman Eddy J. LeBlanc (R)*
- BROUSSARD
- Police Chief Vance J. Olivier (R)*