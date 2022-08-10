ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Nov. 8, 2022, primary election will feature a number of mayoral, school board, police chief and council races across four St. Martin Parish cities. All information provided in this post comes from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

This post will be updated as candidate changes are made and as any other ballot initiatives are added.

Dates to Know for the Nov. 8 election

Last day to register in person to vote at the St. Martin Parish Registrar’s Office or OMV Oct. 11

Last day to register via the GeauxVote Online Registration System Oct. 18

Last day to request absentee ballot: Nov. 4, 4:30 p.m.

Last day to submit absentee ballot: Nov. 7, 4:30 p.m

Early Voting: Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Martin Parish Registrar of Voters

Registrar Patricia T. Guidry

415 St. Martin St., St. Martinville LA 70582-4549

(337) 394-2204

st.martinrov@sos.la.gov

——————————————————-

Dist. 17 State Senator

Caleb Seth Kleinpeter (R)

Jeremy S. LaCombe (D)

Kirk Rousset (R)

School Board

Dist. 4 Jimmy Durio (Ind.)* Wayne Oubre (no party)

Dist. 5 Russel Foti (R)* Celeste Latiolais (Ind.)

Dist. 9 Marlin d’Augereau (R) Cheryl T. Knott (R) Tera Cormier Simon (R)



Arnaudville

Police Chief Joseph “JoJo” Carriere (D) Eddy J. LeCompte (Ind.)* “Josh” Ross (D)

Board of Aldermen (5 to be elected) Jamie U. Huval (R)* Debbie Kidder (D)* “Ginger” Lecompte (R) Kevin Robin (D)* Suzanne H. Stelly (D)* John Ray Taylor (D)



Breaux Bridge

Police Chief Hubert Augustine (No party) Rodney Chitwood (R) Albert “Buz” LeBlanc (R)

Board of Aldermen Dist. C Ernest “E.J.” Ledet (D)* Albert “Da Da” Menard (D)



Broussard

Mayor “Ray” Bourque Jr. (R)* Corey Morgan (R)

City Council Dist. 1 Jeremy Frederick (R) “Angel” Racca (R)* Dist. 5 David Forbes (R)* Ryan Romero (R) At-Large “Jeff” Delahoussaye (R)* Ray A. Gary (R)



Parks

Mayor Joseph Hypolite (D) Kevin J. Kately (D)

Police Chief Terrell Bergeron (D) Reginald “Reggie” Clues (D)

Board of Aldermen (3 to be elected) Tammy M. Huval (D) Grant Morvant (D) “Yvonne” Narcisse (D) Desiree L. Potier (D) Kanisha “Pumpie” Potier (D) Harold “Kellogg” Robertson (Ind.) Trey W. Thibodeaux (R)



Statewide Offices

U.S. Senator

Beryl A. Billiot (no party)

Gary Chambers, Jr. (D)

Devin Lance Graham (R)

“Xan” John (Other)

John Kennedy (R)*

W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party)

Bradley McMorris (Ind.)

MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D)

“Luke” Mixon (D)

Salvador P. Rodriguez (D)

Aaron C. Sigler (Lib.)

Syrita Steib (D)

Thomas Wenn (Other)

U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District

Clay Higgins (R)*

Holden Hoggatt (R)

Lessie Olivia LeBlanc (D)

Tia LeBrun (D)

Guy McLendon (Lib.)

Thomas “Lane” Payne Jr. (R)

Jacob “Jake” Shaheen (R)

Gloria R. Wiggins (Ind.)

U.S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

Brian Belzer (R)

Rufus Holt Craig Jr. (Lib.)

Garret Graves (R)*

Public Service Commissioner, Dist. 4

Keith C. Bodin (no party)

“Mike” Francis (R)*

Shalon Latour (R)

3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 2D

Valerie Gotch Garrett (D)

Ledricka Johnson Thierry (D)

——————————————————-

Candidates Elected Unopposed