OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The Nov. 8, 2022, primary election will feature a number of mayoral, police chief and council races across 10 St. Landry Parish towns and cities. All information provided in this post comes from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
This post will be updated as candidate changes are made and as any other ballot initiatives are added.
Dates to Know for the Nov. 8 election
- Last day to register in person to vote at the St. Landry Parish Registrar’s Office or OMV: Oct. 11
- Last day to register via the GeauxVote Online Registration System: Oct. 18
- Last day to request absentee ballot: Nov. 4, 4:30 p.m.
- Last day to submit absentee ballot: Nov. 7, 4:30 p.m
- Early Voting: Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
St. Landry Parish Registrar of Voters
- Registrar Cheryl Catherine Milburn
- 118 S. Court St., Ste. 114, Opelousas LA 70571-5166
- (337) 948-0572
- st.landryrov@sos.la.gov
——————————————————-
School Board
- Dist. 3
- Milton Ambres (D)*
- Matthew Tate (D)
- Dist. 6
- Renee Kaiser Aymond (no party)
- Donnie J. Perron (no party)*
- Judy Williams (R)
- Dist. 7
- “Josh” Boudreaux (R)*
- Robert Gautreaux (R)
- Dist. 8
- Kyle C. Boss (D)*
- Darrell Guilbeau Jr. (D)
- Dist. 9
- Phyllis Fisher (D)
- “Randy” Wagley (no party)*
- Dist. 11
- Myron Guillory (D)*
- Tiffany Marie Nolan (R)
- Dist. 12
- Timmakah Shanay Hardy (D)
- Albert “Al” Hayes Jr. (D)*
Arnaudville
- Police Chief
- Joseph “JoJo” Carriere (D)
- Eddy J. LeCompte (Ind.)*
- “Josh” Ross (D)
- Board of Aldermen (5 to be elected)
- Jamie U. Huval (R)*
- Debbie Kidder (D)*
- “Ginger” Lecompte (R)
- Kevin Robin (D)*
- Suzanne H. Stelly (D)*
- John Ray Taylor (D)
Cankton
- Board of Aldermen (3 to be elected)
- Joshua Cormier (R)
- Troy Dupuis (R)
- “Trey” Johnson (R)
- Daniel H. Miller (R)
- Matthew Smith (R)*
Eunice
- Police Chief
- Cody Andrepont (Ind.)
- Troy Dupuis (R)
- Varden Guillory (Ind.)
- Kyle LeBouef (R)
- Board of Aldermen
- Ward 2
- Marion Oglesby (D)
- Germaine Simpson (D)
- Jackie “JuJu” Vallare (D)
- Ward 3
- Ernest “Ernie” Blanchard (Ind.)
- Randall “Randy” Reed (R)
- Ward 4
- James “Donnie” Fontenot Jr. (R)
- Connie Thibodeaux (R)
- Ward 2
Grand Coteau
- Mayor
- Danielle M. Belson (D)
- Annette M. Charles (D)
- Shaterral “Terra” Johnson (D)
- Patrick N. Richard (D)
- Police Chief
- Jeffrey Carl Guilbeau (Ind.)
- John Jeff Lemelle (D)
- Brad Randell (D)
- Board of Aldermen (5 to be elected)
- Hannah Elizabeth Babineaux (no party)
- Brandon H. Bobb (D)
- Gretchen Coco (D)
- Wilton Guidry (D)
- Susan Gail Lark (D)
- Ted Andrew Miller (D)
- Sandra K. Smith (D)
- Devin Thomas (D)
- Eli Wheeler (D)
Melville
- Mayor
- Velma D. Hendrix (D)*
- Sheila “Sam” Londerno (D)
- Caretta Robertson (D)
- Police Chief
- Demetria Burks, Sr. (no party)
- Phillip Lucas Jr. (D)
- Cole Ponthieux (D)
- Town Council (5 At-Large to be elected)
- April Butler-Goudeau (D)*
- Peter “Petie” Circello (D)
- Linda F. Haynes (D)*
- Natasha Faye Oliney (D)*
- Nicholas D. Record (Lib.)
- Lazelle Phillips Roy (R)
- Teri Dupont Speyrer (R)
- Theardis Tieuel Jr. (D)*
Opelousas
- Mayor
- Julius Alsandor (D)*
- Donald D. Broussard (D)
- Matthew Laday (D)
- Charlee Renaud Lear (D)
- Police Chief
- Graig “Twin” Leblanc (D)
- Martin L. McLendon (D)*
- Lawrence “Gum” Richard (D)
- Board of Aldermen
- Dist. A
- Milton Batiste III (D)*
- Dontae Sonnier (D)
- Dist. B
- Delita Broussard Rubin (D)
- Sebie “CeeBee” Walter Leon Dayon (D)
- Floyd Ford (D)*
- Charles Ray Tyler (D)
- Dist. C
- Charles W. Cummings (R)
- Theresa Thibodeaux (D)
- Dist. D
- Madelyn Edwards Rosette (D)
- Sherell Roberts (D)*
- Dist. E
- Chasity Davis (D)*
- Jacqueline Angelle Martin (D)
- At-Large
- Jefferson Anderson (D)
- Marvin T. Richard (D)*
- Dist. A
Palmetto
- Board of Aldermen (3 to be elected)
- Guyton W. Budden (no party)*
- Debra Lynn Coulon (no party)*
- Judy S. Dupre (R)*
- Lawrence Mouille Jr. (R)
Port Barre
- Mayor
- John “Johnny” Ardoin (D)*
- Polly R. Pickney (D)
- “Gil” Savoy Jr. (D)
- Police Chief
- Deon Boudreaux (no party)*
- Vickie M. Keys (Ind.)
Sunset
- Mayor
- Charles “Cha Cha” James (D)*
- Stephanie Smith Milburn (D)
- Police Chief
- Corey Fairchild (Ind.)
- Luis “Louie” Padilla (D)*
- Board of Aldermen
- Dist. 1
- J. Darrell Burleigh (D)
- Rashida “Netta” Charlot (D)*
- Dist. 4
- Mark Pitre (R)*
- Denise Taylor (D)
- Dist. 1
Washington
- Police Chief
- Latoya Trent (D)
- William Worthy (D)
- Town Council
- Dist. 4
- Tarik Andrus (D)
- Mary A. Lavergne (D)
- At-Large
- Erick G. Fontenot (D)
- Marella Rue (D)
- Mona C. Wilson (D)
- Dist. 4
Statewide Offices
U.S. Senator
- Beryl A. Billiot (no party)
- Gary Chambers, Jr. (D)
- Devin Lance Graham (R)
- “Xan” John (Other)
- John Kennedy (R)*
- W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party)
- Bradley McMorris (Ind.)
- MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D)
- “Luke” Mixon (D)
- Salvador P. Rodriguez (D)
- Aaron C. Sigler (Lib.)
- Syrita Steib (D)
- Thomas Wenn (Other)
U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District
- Clay Higgins (R)*
- Holden Hoggatt (R)
- Lessie Olivia LeBlanc (D)
- Tia LeBrun (D)
- Guy McLendon (Lib.)
- Thomas “Lane” Payne Jr. (R)
- Jacob “Jake” Shaheen (R)
- Gloria R. Wiggins (Ind.)
Public Service Commissioner, Dist. 4
- Keith C. Bodin (no party)
- “Mike” Francis (R)*
- Shalon Latour (R)
3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 2D
- Valerie Gotch Garrett (D)
- Ledricka Johnson Thierry (D)
——————————————————-
Candidates Elected Unopposed
- CORONER
- Zeb Stearns (R)
- SCHOOL BOARD
- Anthony Standberry (D)*
- Joyce P. Haynes (D)*
- Raymond P. Cassimere (D)*
- Bianca J. Vedell (no party)*
- Mary Ellen Donatto (D)*
- JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, DIST. 11
- Thomas Bernard (R)
- CONSTABLE, JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, DIST. 11
- Shanna Ortego Bernard (R)
- ARNAUDVILLE
- Mayor Todd M. Meche (R)*
- CANKTON
- Mayor Kevin J. Colligan (no party)*
- EUNICE
- Mayor Scott A. Fontenot (no party)*
- Alderman Chad Andrepont (no party)
- Alderman At-Large Marion “Nootsie” Sattler (D)
- KROTZ SPRINGS
- Mayor Carroll B. Snyder (R)*
- Police Chief Wanda “Susie” Snyder (R)*
- Councilman Keith Ardoin (R)*
- Councilman John C. Burghdoff (no party)*
- Councilwoman Nyssa Evans Godwin (D)*
- Councilman Larry Martinez Jr. (R)*
- Councilwoman “Cindy” Stelly (R)*
- LEONVILLE
- Mayor Nicholas T. Degueyter (R)*
- Police Chief Joseph Noel III (D)*
- Councilman Brandon Herpin (no party)*
- Councilwoman Benita A. Kennerson (D)*
- Councilman William “Billy” J. Lanclos (no party)*
- Councilman Kirk Stelly (R)*
- Councilman Kerry Joseph Willingham (D)*
- PALMETTO
- Mayor Joseph Irving Jr. (D)*
- PORT BARRE
- Alderman Greg Hardy Sr. (D)
- Alderman Sammy Wayne Hardy II (R)*
- Alderman “Susie” Hebert (R)
- Alderman Ronald Kimble (D)
- Alderman Donald J. Robin (D)*
- SUNSET
- Alderman Robert L. “RL” Carmouche (D)*
- Alderman Jarrod Shaw (D)*
- Alderman Bernice Smith Richard (D)*
- WASHINGTON
- Mayor Dwight Landreneau (D)*
- Councilman Beau M. Wilson (R)*
- Councilman Rogers “Rock” Malveaux (D)*
- Councilwoman Tanya Doucet (no party)