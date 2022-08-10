OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The Nov. 8, 2022, primary election will feature a number of mayoral, police chief and council races across 10 St. Landry Parish towns and cities. All information provided in this post comes from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

This post will be updated as candidate changes are made and as any other ballot initiatives are added.

Dates to Know for the Nov. 8 election

Last day to register in person to vote at the St. Landry Parish Registrar’s Office or OMV Oct. 11

Last day to register via the GeauxVote Online Registration System Oct. 18

Last day to request absentee ballot: Nov. 4, 4:30 p.m.

Last day to submit absentee ballot: Nov. 7, 4:30 p.m

Early Voting: Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Landry Parish Registrar of Voters

Registrar Cheryl Catherine Milburn

118 S. Court St., Ste. 114, Opelousas LA 70571-5166

(337) 948-0572

st.landryrov@sos.la.gov

——————————————————-

School Board

Dist. 3 Milton Ambres (D)* Matthew Tate (D)

Dist. 6 Renee Kaiser Aymond (no party) Donnie J. Perron (no party)* Judy Williams (R)

Dist. 7 “Josh” Boudreaux (R)* Robert Gautreaux (R)

Dist. 8 Kyle C. Boss (D)* Darrell Guilbeau Jr. (D)

Dist. 9 Phyllis Fisher (D) “Randy” Wagley (no party)*

Dist. 11 Myron Guillory (D)* Tiffany Marie Nolan (R)

Dist. 12 Timmakah Shanay Hardy (D) Albert “Al” Hayes Jr. (D)*



Arnaudville

Police Chief Joseph “JoJo” Carriere (D) Eddy J. LeCompte (Ind.)* “Josh” Ross (D)

Board of Aldermen (5 to be elected) Jamie U. Huval (R)* Debbie Kidder (D)* “Ginger” Lecompte (R) Kevin Robin (D)* Suzanne H. Stelly (D)* John Ray Taylor (D)



Cankton

Board of Aldermen (3 to be elected) Joshua Cormier (R) Troy Dupuis (R) “Trey” Johnson (R) Daniel H. Miller (R) Matthew Smith (R)*



Eunice

Police Chief Cody Andrepont (Ind.) Troy Dupuis (R) Varden Guillory (Ind.) Kyle LeBouef (R)

Board of Aldermen Ward 2 Marion Oglesby (D) Germaine Simpson (D) Jackie “JuJu” Vallare (D) Ward 3 Ernest “Ernie” Blanchard (Ind.) Randall “Randy” Reed (R) Ward 4 James “Donnie” Fontenot Jr. (R) Connie Thibodeaux (R)



Grand Coteau

Mayor Danielle M. Belson (D) Annette M. Charles (D) Shaterral “Terra” Johnson (D) Patrick N. Richard (D)

Police Chief Jeffrey Carl Guilbeau (Ind.) John Jeff Lemelle (D) Brad Randell (D)

Board of Aldermen (5 to be elected) Hannah Elizabeth Babineaux (no party) Brandon H. Bobb (D) Gretchen Coco (D) Wilton Guidry (D) Susan Gail Lark (D) Ted Andrew Miller (D) Sandra K. Smith (D) Devin Thomas (D) Eli Wheeler (D)



Melville

Mayor Velma D. Hendrix (D)* Sheila “Sam” Londerno (D) Caretta Robertson (D)

Police Chief Demetria Burks, Sr. (no party) Phillip Lucas Jr. (D) Cole Ponthieux (D)

Town Council (5 At-Large to be elected) April Butler-Goudeau (D)* Peter “Petie” Circello (D) Linda F. Haynes (D)* Natasha Faye Oliney (D)* Nicholas D. Record (Lib.) Lazelle Phillips Roy (R) Teri Dupont Speyrer (R) Theardis Tieuel Jr. (D)*



Opelousas

Mayor Julius Alsandor (D)* Donald D. Broussard (D) Matthew Laday (D) Charlee Renaud Lear (D)

Police Chief Graig “Twin” Leblanc (D) Martin L. McLendon (D)* Lawrence “Gum” Richard (D)

Board of Aldermen Dist. A Milton Batiste III (D)* Dontae Sonnier (D) Dist. B Delita Broussard Rubin (D) Sebie “CeeBee” Walter Leon Dayon (D) Floyd Ford (D)* Charles Ray Tyler (D) Dist. C Charles W. Cummings (R) Theresa Thibodeaux (D) Dist. D Madelyn Edwards Rosette (D) Sherell Roberts (D)* Dist. E Chasity Davis (D)* Jacqueline Angelle Martin (D) At-Large Jefferson Anderson (D) Marvin T. Richard (D)*



Palmetto

Board of Aldermen (3 to be elected) Guyton W. Budden (no party)* Debra Lynn Coulon (no party)* Judy S. Dupre (R)* Lawrence Mouille Jr. (R)



Port Barre

Mayor John “Johnny” Ardoin (D)* Polly R. Pickney (D) “Gil” Savoy Jr. (D)

Police Chief Deon Boudreaux (no party)* Vickie M. Keys (Ind.)



Sunset

Mayor Charles “Cha Cha” James (D)* Stephanie Smith Milburn (D)

Police Chief Corey Fairchild (Ind.) Luis “Louie” Padilla (D)*

Board of Aldermen Dist. 1 J. Darrell Burleigh (D) Rashida “Netta” Charlot (D)* Dist. 4 Mark Pitre (R)* Denise Taylor (D)



Washington

Police Chief Latoya Trent (D) William Worthy (D)

Town Council Dist. 4 Tarik Andrus (D) Mary A. Lavergne (D) At-Large Erick G. Fontenot (D) Marella Rue (D) Mona C. Wilson (D)



Statewide Offices

U.S. Senator

Beryl A. Billiot (no party)

Gary Chambers, Jr. (D)

Devin Lance Graham (R)

“Xan” John (Other)

John Kennedy (R)*

W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party)

Bradley McMorris (Ind.)

MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D)

“Luke” Mixon (D)

Salvador P. Rodriguez (D)

Aaron C. Sigler (Lib.)

Syrita Steib (D)

Thomas Wenn (Other)

U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District

Clay Higgins (R)*

Holden Hoggatt (R)

Lessie Olivia LeBlanc (D)

Tia LeBrun (D)

Guy McLendon (Lib.)

Thomas “Lane” Payne Jr. (R)

Jacob “Jake” Shaheen (R)

Gloria R. Wiggins (Ind.)

Public Service Commissioner, Dist. 4

Keith C. Bodin (no party)

“Mike” Francis (R)*

Shalon Latour (R)

3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 2D

Valerie Gotch Garrett (D)

Ledricka Johnson Thierry (D)

——————————————————-

Candidates Elected Unopposed