LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Nov. 8, 2022, primary election will feature a number of mayoral, police chief and council races across five Lafayette Parish cities. All information provided in this post comes from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

This post will be updated as candidate changes are made and as any other ballot initiatives are added.

Dates to Know for the Nov. 8 election

Last day to register in person to vote at the Lafayette Parish Registrar’s Office or OMV Oct. 11

Last day to register via the GeauxVote Online Registration System Oct. 18

Last day to request absentee ballot: Nov. 4, 4:30 p.m.

Last day to submit absentee ballot: Nov. 7, 4:30 p.m

Early Voting: Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters

Registrar Charlene Meaux Menard

1010 Lafayette St., Suite 313, Lafayette LA 70501-6885

(337) 291-7140

lafayetterov@sos.la.gov

——————————————————-

Lafayette

City Judge City Court, Division A Toby Aguillard (R) Roya Boustany (R) Jules Edwards III (no party)



Broussard

Mayor “Ray” Bourque Jr. (R)* Corey Morgan (R)

City Council Dist. 1 Jeremy Frederick (R) “Angel” Racca (R)* Dist. 2 David M. Bonin (R)* Charles Sharma (R) Dist. 3 Jesse Regan (R)* Mark Ste Marie (R) Dist. 4 Heather Girouard (R) Michael Rabon (D)* Dist. 5 David Forbes (R) Ryan Romero (R) Dist. 6 Kody Allen (R) Jeremy Foco (R) At-Large “Jeff” Delahoussaye (R)* Ray A. Gary (R)



Carencro

Mayor “Don” Chauvin (R) Charlotte Stemmans Clavier (R)

City Council (5 to be elected) Jordan Arceneaux (R)* Antoine Babineaux Jr. (D)* Danielle M. Capritto (R)* “Kim” Guidry (R)* Taylor L. James (Ind.) Alfred “Al” Sinegal (D)*



Scott

Mayor Troy Bergeron (R) Jan-Scott Richard (R)*

Police Chief Caleb Lege (R) Chad J. Leger (R)*

City Council Dist. 2 “Ronnie” Cormier (R) Terry Montoucet, Jr. (R)* Dist. 3 Leroy Albarado (D) Lee Domingue (R) Danny Hollier (R) Dist. 4 Blaine Roy (R) Kenny Suire (R)* Kert Thomas (R) At-Large Brad Duhon (no party) Jakob Goodwin (R) Mark Moreau (R) “Chris” Richard (R) Yolanda Senegal (Ind.)



Youngsville

City Council Div. E Simone Champagne (R) Ann Istre (R)



Statewide Offices

U.S. Senator

Beryl A. Billiot (no party)

Gary Chambers, Jr. (D)

Devin Lance Graham (R)

“Xan” John (Other)

John Kennedy (R)*

W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party)

Bradley McMorris (Ind.)

MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D)

“Luke” Mixon (D)

Salvador P. Rodriguez (D)

Aaron C. Sigler (Lib.)

Syrita Steib (D)

Thomas Wenn (Other)

U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District

Clay Higgins (R)*

Holden Hoggatt (R)

Lessie Olivia LeBlanc (D)

Tia LeBrun (D)

Guy McLendon (Lib.)

Thomas “Lane” Payne Jr. (R)

Jacob “Jake” Shaheen (R)

Gloria R. Wiggins (Ind.)

Public Service Commissioner, Dist. 4

Keith C. Bodin (no party)

“Mike” Francis (R)*

Shalon Latour (R)

3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 2D

Valerie Gotch Garrett (D)

Ledricka Johnson Thierry (D)

——————————————————-

Candidates Elected Unopposed