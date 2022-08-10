JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — The Nov. 8, 2022, primary election will feature a number of mayoral, school board, police chief and council races across the parish and in Lake Arthur and Elton. All information provided in this post comes from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
This post will be updated as candidate changes are made and as any other ballot initiatives are added.
Dates to Know for the Nov. 8 election
- Last day to register in person to vote at the Jeff Davis Parish Registrar’s Office or OMV: Oct. 11
- Last day to register via the GeauxVote Online Registration System: Oct. 18
- Last day to request absentee ballot: Nov. 4, 4:30 p.m.
- Last day to submit absentee ballot: Nov. 7, 4:30 p.m
- Early Voting: Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jeff Davis Parish Registrar of Voters
- Registrar Joann T. Blair
- 302 N. Cutting Ave., Jennings LA 70546-5361
- (337) 824-0834
- jeffersondavisrov@sos.la.gov
——————————————————-
School Board
- Dist. 4
- Summer Lejeune (no party)
- Denise Perry (no party)*
- Dist. 5
- Donald “Donn E.” Dees (no party)*
- Paula LeJeune (R)
- Dist. 6
- Janet Jones (D)
- Rhondella Richard (R)
- Dist. 7
- “Greg” Patterson (R)
- James “Jimmy” Segura (Ind.)*
- Dist. 8
- Joseph Carter (R)
- David Doise (R)*
- Dist. 10
- Richard McNabb (Ind.)*
- Russell Walker (R)
- Dist. 13
- Mattie Dugas Brassell (no party)
- Blake Petry (R)
Elton
- Mayor
- Brandon Kelley (R)
- Kesia Lemoine (Ind.)
- Brandilyn Soileau (Ind.)
- Jared “FireCracker” Trahan (R)
- Police Chief
- Bruce Lemelle (D)*
- Lane Perkins (Ind.)
- Town Council (5 to be elected)
- Saydie Ackless (Ind.)
- Forest K. Ardoin (D)*
- Erica Francis (D)*
- Mary “Kim” Fuselier Thibodeaux (R)
- “Tony” Guillory (no party)
- Trudy J. Patterson (Ind.)
- Michael Pierrotti (R)
Lake Arthur
- Mayor
- Sampson “Poncho” LeJeune (R)
- Gabe Trahan (Ind.)
- Police Chief
- Trenton Thames (Ind.)
- Jered Thomas (R)
- Town Council (5 to be elected)
- Debbie Abshire-Sonnier (R)
- Duke Broussard II (R)
- Corey Conner (R)
- Mahlon LeBlanc (R)
- Ricky Monceaux (no party)*
- Auldon Robinson (D)*
- Sherry Womack (no party)
Statewide Offices
U.S. Senator
- Beryl A. Billiot (no party)
- Gary Chambers, Jr. (D)
- Devin Lance Graham (R)
- “Xan” John (Other)
- John Kennedy (R)*
- W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party)
- Bradley McMorris (Ind.)
- MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D)
- “Luke” Mixon (D)
- Salvador P. Rodriguez (D)
- Aaron C. Sigler (Lib.)
- Syrita Steib (D)
- Thomas Wenn (Other)
U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District
- Clay Higgins (R)*
- Holden Hoggatt (R)
- Lessie Olivia LeBlanc (D)
- Tia LeBrun (D)
- Guy McLendon (Lib.)
- Thomas “Lane” Payne Jr. (R)
- Jacob “Jake” Shaheen (R)
- Gloria R. Wiggins (Ind.)
Public Service Commissioner, Dist. 4
- Keith C. Bodin (no party)
- “Mike” Francis (R)*
- Shalon Latour (R)
3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 2B
- Guy Bradberry (R)
- Clayton Davis (R)
——————————————————-
Candidates Elected Unopposed
- SCHOOL BOARD
- Phillip Arceneaux (D)*
- “Greg” Bordelon (no party)*
- Malon Dobson (no party)*
- Charles Bruchhaus (D)*
- Paul Trahan (R)*
- Blake Frey (R)