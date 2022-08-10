JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — The Nov. 8, 2022, primary election will feature a number of mayoral, school board, police chief and council races across the parish and in Lake Arthur and Elton. All information provided in this post comes from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

This post will be updated as candidate changes are made and as any other ballot initiatives are added.

Dates to Know for the Nov. 8 election

Last day to register in person to vote at the Jeff Davis Parish Registrar’s Office or OMV Oct. 11

Last day to register via the GeauxVote Online Registration System Oct. 18

Last day to request absentee ballot: Nov. 4, 4:30 p.m.

Last day to submit absentee ballot: Nov. 7, 4:30 p.m

Early Voting: Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jeff Davis Parish Registrar of Voters

Registrar Joann T. Blair

302 N. Cutting Ave., Jennings LA 70546-5361

(337) 824-0834

jeffersondavisrov@sos.la.gov

——————————————————-

School Board

Dist. 4 Summer Lejeune (no party) Denise Perry (no party)*

Dist. 5 Donald “Donn E.” Dees (no party)* Paula LeJeune (R)

Dist. 6 Janet Jones (D) Rhondella Richard (R)

Dist. 7 “Greg” Patterson (R) James “Jimmy” Segura (Ind.)*

Dist. 8 Joseph Carter (R) David Doise (R)*

Dist. 10 Richard McNabb (Ind.)* Russell Walker (R)

Dist. 13 Mattie Dugas Brassell (no party) Blake Petry (R)



Elton

Mayor Brandon Kelley (R) Kesia Lemoine (Ind.) Brandilyn Soileau (Ind.) Jared “FireCracker” Trahan (R)

Police Chief Bruce Lemelle (D)* Lane Perkins (Ind.)

Town Council (5 to be elected) Saydie Ackless (Ind.) Forest K. Ardoin (D)* Erica Francis (D)* Mary “Kim” Fuselier Thibodeaux (R) “Tony” Guillory (no party) Trudy J. Patterson (Ind.) Michael Pierrotti (R)



Lake Arthur

Mayor Sampson “Poncho” LeJeune (R) Gabe Trahan (Ind.)

Police Chief Trenton Thames (Ind.) Jered Thomas (R)

Town Council (5 to be elected) Debbie Abshire-Sonnier (R) Duke Broussard II (R) Corey Conner (R) Mahlon LeBlanc (R) Ricky Monceaux (no party)* Auldon Robinson (D)* Sherry Womack (no party)



Statewide Offices

U.S. Senator

Beryl A. Billiot (no party)

Gary Chambers, Jr. (D)

Devin Lance Graham (R)

“Xan” John (Other)

John Kennedy (R)*

W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party)

Bradley McMorris (Ind.)

MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D)

“Luke” Mixon (D)

Salvador P. Rodriguez (D)

Aaron C. Sigler (Lib.)

Syrita Steib (D)

Thomas Wenn (Other)

U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District

Clay Higgins (R)*

Holden Hoggatt (R)

Lessie Olivia LeBlanc (D)

Tia LeBrun (D)

Guy McLendon (Lib.)

Thomas “Lane” Payne Jr. (R)

Jacob “Jake” Shaheen (R)

Gloria R. Wiggins (Ind.)

Public Service Commissioner, Dist. 4

Keith C. Bodin (no party)

“Mike” Francis (R)*

Shalon Latour (R)

3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 2B

Guy Bradberry (R)

Clayton Davis (R)

——————————————————-

Candidates Elected Unopposed