NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The Nov. 8, 2022, primary election will feature four school board races in Iberia Parish. All information provided in this post comes from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

This post will be updated as candidate changes are made and as any other ballot initiatives are added.

Dates to Know for the Nov. 8 election

Last day to register in person to vote at the Iberia Parish Registrar’s Office or OMV Oct. 11

Last day to register via the GeauxVote Online Registration System Oct. 18

Last day to request absentee ballot: Nov. 4, 4:30 p.m.

Last day to submit absentee ballot: Nov. 7, 4:30 p.m

Early Voting: Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Iberia Parish Registrar of Voters

Registrar Kristie D. Blanchard

300 S. Iberia St., Ste. 110, New Iberia LA, 70560-4543

(337) 369-4407

iberiarov@sos.la.gov

——————————————————-

School Board

Dist. 2 Elvin “Dee” Pradia (no party)* Whiland Williams (D)

Dist. 3 Ragen Borel (Ind.) “Jay” McDonald (no party)*

Dist. 10 Suzette Boutte Charpentier (R) Rachel L. Segura (no party)* Joshua Trosclair (D)

Dist. 14 Kenric “Mushy” Fremin (D)* Rachael Toups (no party)



Statewide Offices

U.S. Senator

Beryl A. Billiot (no party)

Gary Chambers, Jr. (D)

Devin Lance Graham (R)

“Xan” John (Other)

John Kennedy (R)*

W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party)

Bradley McMorris (Ind.)

MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D)

“Luke” Mixon (D)

Salvador P. Rodriguez (D)

Aaron C. Sigler (Lib.)

Syrita Steib (D)

Thomas Wenn (Other)

U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District

Clay Higgins (R)*

Holden Hoggatt (R)

Lessie Olivia LeBlanc (D)

Tia LeBrun (D)

Guy McLendon (Lib.)

Thomas “Lane” Payne Jr. (R)

Jacob “Jake” Shaheen (R)

Gloria R. Wiggins (Ind.)

3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 2D

Valerie Gotch Garrett (D)

Ledricka Johnson Thierry (D)

——————————————————-

Candidates Elected Unopposed