VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — The Nov. 8, 2022, primary election will feature a number of mayoral, school board, police chief and council races across five Evangeline Parish towns and cities. All information provided in this post comes from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

This post will be updated as candidate changes are made and as any other ballot initiatives are added.

Dates to Know for the Nov. 8 election

Last day to register in person to vote at the Evangeline Parish Registrar’s Office or OMV Oct. 11

Last day to register via the GeauxVote Online Registration System Oct. 18

Last day to request absentee ballot: Nov. 4, 4:30 p.m.

Last day to submit absentee ballot: Nov. 7, 4:30 p.m

Early Voting: Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Evangeline Parish Registrar of Voters

Registrar Ashton Lucas Buller

200 Court St., Ste. 102, Ville Platte, LA 70586-4463

(337) 363-5538

evangelinerov@sos.la.gov

Police Jury Dist. 4

Stanley “Stan” Leger (R)

Lelia Johnson Thrasher (R)

School Board

Dist. 2 Rebecca Wall Berzas (R) “Nicky” Chaumont (R)*

Dist. 4 Wayne Dardeau (Ind.)* Robert “Bobby” Godwin (R)

Dist. 5 Monica Blood Andrus (R) Chasessica Basco (no party) Curtis Henry Jr. (D) Craig Whittington (R)

Dist. 9 Kristy Briley (no party) Scott Limoges (R)*

Dist. 10 Arthur Savoy (R)* Fannie Soileau (R)

Dist. 11 Tanicia Doyle (no party) Bobby Max Hamlin (R)

Dist. 12 Ellis Guillory Sr. (D)* Calvin Leday Jr. (D)

Dist. 13 Donald R. “Don” Anderson (D) Georgianna Wilson (D)*



Basile

Mayor Mark Denette (R) Latoya Ivory Howze (D)

Board of Aldermen Dist. 1 Jessica L. Ceaser (D) Chesly Ortego (R) Dist. 2 Kenny A. Burgess (R) Roger Cortez II (R) Caleb Paul Delafosse (D) Jennifer Fontenot Ivory (D) John “JJ” Jenkins (R) Kristy Miller (R) At-Large Charetha Ceaser-Rankins (D) Carmen Cortez (R) Darrel Reed (Ind.)



Chataignier

Mayor Justin Darbonne (no party)* Henry Watson (D)

Police Chief Willtee Eric Gallow (D) Brandon Watz (no party)

Board of Aldermen (3 to be elected) Carilyn “Tu” Arvie (D) Maria Calvin (D) Tom Frank (D) Duncan Johnston (R) Kelly Watz (no party)



Mamou

Mayor Leisa Deshotel (no party) Ricky Fontenot (no party)*

Police Chief “Pat” Hall (Ind.) Brent Zackery (no party)*

Board of Aldermen Dist. 1 Rickey Allison (D) Derrell “Sheaky” Thomas (D)* Dist. 3 Allen Dicks (D) Eugene Manuel (Ind.) Allen S. Noel Sr. (D) Dist. 4 Lisa Celestine (D) Robin L. Young (D)* At-Large Cora Chretien-Veal (Ind.) “Joe Paul” Deshotel (no party) Ricardo “Reko” Goodley (D) Jimmie “JT” Thomas (D)



Turkey Creek

Mayor Bert K. Campbell (R) Victoria “Vicki” Chaddrick (R) “Joey” Ducote (R)

Village Council (3 to be elected) Eric Chapelle (R) Shawn “Heavy” Fontenot (R) Krista J. Hebert (R) Jessie E. Johnson (D) Billy “Neal” King Jr. (R) Ashley Melancon (R)



Ville Platte

Mayor Karl Bordelon (D) Renee Brown (R) Jennifer Vidrine (D)* Ryan Leday Williams (D)

Police Chief Neal Lartigue (D)* A. Perry Thomas (D)

Board of Aldermen Dist. B Anna L. Frank (D) Jerry Joseph (D)* Dist. C Tracey Jagneaux (R) Shirlene O’Connor (R) Dist. D Jordan Anderson (D)* Cortez Fontenot (D) Renaldo J. Frank (D) Shawn C. Roy (D) Vashanski “Shanky” Thomas (D) Dist. E Earl Edward (D) Christina F. Sam (D)* Adam Toussaint (D) Dist. F Bryant Riggs (D)* Leroy Robertson Jr. (D)



Statewide Offices

U.S. Senator

Beryl A. Billiot (no party)

Gary Chambers, Jr. (D)

Devin Lance Graham (R)

“Xan” John (Other)

John Kennedy (R)*

W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party)

Bradley McMorris (Ind.)

MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D)

“Luke” Mixon (D)

Salvador P. Rodriguez (D)

Aaron C. Sigler (Lib.)

Syrita Steib (D)

Thomas Wenn (Other)

Public Service Commissioner, Dist. 4

Keith C. Bodin (no party)

“Mike” Francis (R)*

Shalon Latour (R)

Candidates Elected Unopposed