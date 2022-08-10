CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — The Nov. 8, 2022, primary election will feature a number of mayoral, police chief school board and council races across eight Acadia Parish towns and cities. All information provided in this post comes from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

This post will be updated as candidate changes are made and as any other ballot initiatives are added.

Dates to Know for the Nov. 8 election

Last day to register in person to vote at the Acadia Parish Registrar’s Office or OMV Oct. 11

Last day to register via the GeauxVote Online Registration System Oct. 18

Last day to request absentee ballot: Nov. 4, 4:30 p.m.

Last day to submit absentee ballot: Nov. 7, 4:30 p.m

Early Voting: Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Acadia Parish Registrar of Voters

Registrar Billie J. Meyer

568 NW Court Circle, Crowley LA 70526-4363

(337) 788-8841

acadiarov@sos.la.gov

School Board

Dist. 1 James Etta David (D) James W. Proctor (D)*

Dist. 2 Daniel K. Fontenot (R) Frances Regan Miller (R)

Dist. 8 Milton Simar (R)* Yolanda Thibodeaux (R)



Ward 5 Constable, Justice of the Peace

“Chuck” Broussard (D)

Jason Coats (D)

Cheryl Myers (D)

Basile

Mayor Mark Denette (R) Latoya Ivory Howze (D)

Board of Aldermen Dist. 1 Jessica L. Ceaser (D) Chesly Ortego (R) Dist. 2 Kenny A. Burgess (R) Roger Cortez II (R) Caleb Paul Delafosse (D) Jennifer Fontenot Ivory (D) Kristy Miller (R) John “JJ” Jenkins (R) Evelyn Lafleur-Williams (D) At-Large Charetha Ceaser-Rankins (D) Carmen Cortez (R) Darrel Reed (Ind.)



Church Point

Board of Aldermen Ward 1 Certerra “Chops” Joseph (D) Gene Malbrough (D) Christine Semien (D)* Ward 2 Nelson Kim Cormier (D)* “Joy” Daigle (R) Ward 4 Skeat Thibodeaux (R) Dale Wimberley (R)



Crowley

Mayor “Clint” Cradeur (R) Tracy Garrick (Ind.) Chad Monceaux (R) “Tim” Monceaux (R)*

Police Chief A. “Jimmy” Broussard (D)* Dexter Faulk (no party) Scott Fogleman (R) Troy Hebert (D)

Board of Aldermen Ward 1, Division A “Jeff” Cavell (R)* Jeffrey Dore (R) Michael Faulk (R) Ward 1, Division B Katie S. Chiasson (R) “Kim” Stringfellow (R)* Ward 2, Division B Richard “Rich” Hughes (R) Sandra “Sandy” Marx (R) Ward 3, Division A Christopher George, Sr. (Ind.) Vernon “Step” Martin (D)* Ward 4, Division A Richard “Dickie” Latiolais (R) Desiray Seaux (no party) At-Large Katie Alleman (R) Charles “Chuck” Ashby Jr. (R)



Estherwood

Police Chief Robert Kuffler (R) Wayne Welsh (R)*

Board of Aldermen (3 to be elected) Laney Broussard (R) Emily Mire (Ind.)* Michael “Mout” Mouton (R) Stephen “Spot” Smith (R) Jo Ann V. Trahan (R)*



Eunice

Police Chief Cody Andrepont (Ind.) Troy Dupuis (R) Varden Guillory (Ind.) Kyle LeBouef (R)

Board of Aldermen Ward 2 Marion Oglesby (D) Germaine Simpson (D) “Jackie JuJu” Vallare (D) Ward 3 Ernest “Ernie” Blanchard (Ind.) Randall “Randy” Reed (R)



Iota

Police Chief Damon Daigle (Ind.) David S. Pousson (D)

Board of Aldermen (5 to be elected) James Quillan Bertrand (R) Brandon Hebert (R) Seth Manuel (R) Morgan Claire Medeiros (Ind.) Warren Pousson (Ind.) Jude K. Sittig (R)



Morse

Mayor Eric Primeaux (D) Ray Richard (R)*



Rayne

Mayor Dexter J. Harmon (Ind.) “Chuck” Robichaux (R)*

Board of Aldermen Ward 1 Romel J. Charles (R) Curtrese Lynell Minix (D)* Brian Seth Mouton (D) Ward 2 Kenneth Joseph Guidry (D)* Aleke Kanonu Jr. (D) Ward 3 Jamie Conques (R) Calise Doucet (R)* Ward 4 James “Jimmy” Fontenot (Ind.)* “Jim Boo” Orillion (R)



Statewide Offices

U.S. Senator

Beryl A. Billiot (no party)

Gary Chambers, Jr. (D)

Devin Lance Graham (R)

“Xan” John (Other)

John Kennedy (R)*

W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party)

Bradley McMorris (Ind.)

MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D)

“Luke” Mixon (D)

Salvador P. Rodriguez (D)

Aaron C. Sigler (Lib.)

Syrita Steib (D)

Thomas Wenn (Other)

U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District

Clay Higgins (R)*

Holden Hoggatt (R)

Lessie Olivia LeBlanc (D)

Tia LeBrun (D)

Guy McLendon (Lib.)

Thomas “Lane” Payne Jr. (R)

Jacob “Jake” Shaheen (R)

Gloria R. Wiggins (Ind.)

Public Service Commissioner, Dist. 4

Keith C. Bodin (no party)

“Mike” Francis (R)*

Shalon Latour (R)

Candidates Elected Unopposed