Oct. 27 is the last day to early vote in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin reminded Louisianans today that Tuesday, Oct. 27 is the last day for early voting in Louisiana for the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Polling locations across the state will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at the parish registrar of voters office or other designated locations. Due to hurricanes Laura and Delta, some polling locations have been relocated. For a complete listing of early voting locations, please visit https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/EarlyVoting.

Voters can utilize Louisiana’s free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate their early voting site, election day voting site, or view their sample ballot. GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours. GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and wipe down voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.

In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID, or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may use a digital license via LA Wallet. For more information, contact the Elections Division at 1-800-883-2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.