Almost 5K cast votes for presidential candidate Kanye West in Louisiana

FILE – This Nov. 17, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. West has donated $2 million dollars to support the families and legal teams for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. A representative for the rapper confirmed that some of the money donated would fully cover college tuition costs for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. Floyd died last month after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes as he pleaded for air. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

LAFAYETTE, La. — Out of the millions of votes cast in the 2020 presidential election, about 60,000 of them went to Kanye West.  

Louisiana was one of his top supporters with almost 5,000 votes.

Current vote tallies for Kanye West:

Arkansas: 4,040
Colorado: 6,254
Idaho: 3,631
Iowa: 3,197
Kentucky: 6,259
Louisiana: 4,894
Minnesota: 7,748
Mississippi: 3,131
Oklahoma: 5,590
Tennessee: 10,216
Utah: 4,344
Vermont: 1,265

Total: 60,569

The rapper only had one rally during his campaign for the presidency and he has already announced his intention to run again in 2024. 

