Almost 5K cast votes for presidential candidate Kanye West in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. — Out of the millions of votes cast in the 2020 presidential election, about 60,000 of them went to Kanye West.

Louisiana was one of his top supporters with almost 5,000 votes.

Current vote tallies for Kanye West:

Arkansas: 4,040

Colorado: 6,254

Idaho: 3,631

Iowa: 3,197

Kentucky: 6,259

Louisiana: 4,894

Minnesota: 7,748

Mississippi: 3,131

Oklahoma: 5,590

Tennessee: 10,216

Utah: 4,344

Vermont: 1,265

Total: 60,569

The rapper only had one rally during his campaign for the presidency and he has already announced his intention to run again in 2024.