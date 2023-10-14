BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)– People have been casting their votes for a few local tax propositions in different parts of Acadiana since the beginning of October. Here’s the results for those proposed taxes.

City of Scott hotel tax

The city of Scott’s proposed five percent tax on hotels for the funding of recreational facilities and tourism has been passed with 76% voting ‘Yes’ and 24% voting ‘No’.

City of Scott sewage tax

The city of Scott’s proposed one percent tax for the development of a new treatment plant and infrastructure improvements has been passed, and 72% of voters voted ‘Yes’ while 28% voted ‘No’.

Town of Delcambre sales tax

The town of Delcambre’s proposed one percent sales and use tax for public safety has been passed with a margin of 68% ‘Yes’ votes and 32% ‘No’ votes.

City of New Iberia millage

The city of New Iberia’s proposed property tax of 6.83 mills to fund the construction and upkeep of public roads has been passed with 68% of people voting ‘Yes’ and 32% voting ‘No’.

Town of Mamou millage

The town of Mamou’s proposed property tax of 12.45 mills for the funding of recreational facilities and public streets has been passed with 62% of people voting ‘Yes’ and 38% voting ‘No’.

Results are complete but unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State.