BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – Albert “Buz” LeBlanc has been elected as Breaux Bridge Chief of Police.

Hubert Augustine, Rodney Chitwood and Albert “Buz” LeBlanc were the three candidates running for this position.

Albert “Buz” LeBlanc is a former deputy of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and served in the United States Navy. He also served in the Louisiana Sheriff’s Statewide Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, according to his website.

LeBlanc based his campaign on restoring trust, fighting crime, eradicating drugs, and stopping shootings.

Hubert Augustine has been serving Breaux Bridge for 27 years.

In this time, Augustine has “served as a patrol officer, patrol sergeant, patrol commander, narcotics officer, investigator, and most recently as a Lieutenant over the Criminal Investigations Division,” according to his candidacy statement.

Augustine acknowledged that the city of Breaux Bridge is changing, as well as policing, and he is ready to grow with the department day by day.

Rodney Chitwood graduated from the USAF Police Academy and spent six years as an insurance fraud investigator.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Chitwood has based his campaign platform on “the Police Department and community working together, continuing fair and impartial law enforcement holding those breaking the law accountable, and continuing with round table/town hall discussions involving community, business leaders and residents,” as stated on his website.