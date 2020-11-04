Acadiana’s parishes unanimously pass sports wagering proposition

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Acadiana’s parishes unanimously passed propositions deciding the fate of sports wagering.
The results for each parish are below:
- Acadia Parish – 62% PASSED
- Evangeline Parish – 62% PASSED
- Iberia Parish – 64% PASSED
- Jeff Davis Parish – 56% PASSED
- Lafayette Parish – 63% PASSED
- St. Landry Parish – 59% PASSED
- St. Martin Parish – 63% PASSED
- St. Mary Parish – 65% PASSED
- Vermilion Parish – 60% PASSED
For the parishes that passed the proposition, sports wagering will not automatically become legal. State laws and regulations will still have to be adopted. It’s unclear when that would happen and whether or not wagering would be legal only in-person or also for online venues. Today’s vote is closer to a referendum than an actual passage of a law.