ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville voters will head to the polls in one week to elect a new mayor; News 10’s Rodricka Taylor spoke with both candidates about what they would do in office if they were to become the next mayor.

Two candidates are both current city council members. Now they want to be Abbeville’s next mayor.

“My campaign slogan is a new vision, new energy for a brighter future,” said Roslyn White. “My vision for Abbeville is a vision of rebirth and growth but through hard work and inclusion.”

“Experience counts, and I’m ready to start,” said Francis Plaisance. “I’m very proud of my past. I’m proud of what I’ve been able to do for my community.”

These two candidates running for Abbeville mayor are ready to bring a new change.

“I think it’s gonna take all of us working together to get Abbeville back to the Abbeville that we love,” said White. “But I think that we absolutely can do it; with the right leadership and bringing everybody together to work together to do it.”

“I don’t know if they really know the patience and the passion that I have for Abbeville, but they’re going to find out real soon, but I have a tremendous passion and love for my community,” said Plaisance.

Both candidates’ goal in office is to address the crime problem in the city.

“Conquering some of the issues we have a crime through outreach to the youth. I want to build a youth council,” said White.

“Get together a group of people, one person from each district at least, and sit with the police department and also a group of pastors here in the community,” said Plaisance.

Candidate Rosyln White tells News 10 some of her focuses are to increase economic development and tourism to the city. “I want to grow Ecotourism and other tourism options so that they don’t go stay in Lafayette or Youngsville,” she said. “They come to Abbeville for a travel ball, and they want to spend a whole five nights here because we have things for them to do.”

Candidate Francis Plaisance wants to upgrade the city’s infrastructure and maintain roadways and drainage.

“We have to approach the state representative and senator and work closely with the governor to try to get some grant money, whatever money we can get to be able to resurface the streets that’s so important for infrastructure,” he said.

Both candidates say the role as mayor will be overwhelming, but they are ready to get to work.

“I’ll be a little proud to be the first woman mayor of Abbeville, but I want to do that so that the next time a woman runs, the conversation is about being the best person for the job and not the best woman for the job,” said White.

For Plaisance, he says being elected Mayor would bring his life’s journey to a full circle. “I was adopted many years ago in this city, and I call it full circle,” he said. “I would be highly thrilled, humbled, and overwhelmed because that’s what I feel about the people in this community, and I would be anxious to get in and start helping people as quickly as I could.

Early voting for the March 29th election is underway. The polls are through March 19th. You can cast your ballots from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also, you can use the GeauxVote app to find a voting location near you. ‘

A final message from each candidate as they continue to campaign until March 26th.

“I will be a busy bee on March 26, but it’s all worth it, and at 8 o’clock when the polls close, I hope to be celebrating a victory as mayor of Abbeville,” said White.

“I’ll be at the American Legion in Abbeville, and I invite folks to go by whether I win or lose so I can say hello to folks because that’s who I am. I’m a people person,” said Plaisance.