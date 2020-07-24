A look at candidates signed up for Louisiana’s fall election

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The sign-up period for the Nov. 3 election ended Friday. After the presidential race, the top of the ballot will include a U.S. Senate race and all six U.S. House races. The candidates who qualified are:
U.S. SENATE:
Beryl Billiot, no party-Kentwood; John Paul Bourgeois, no party-Gretna; Bill Cassidy (incumbent), R-Baton Rouge; Reno Jean Daret III, no party-Metairie; Derrick “Champ” Edwards, D-Harvey; Xan John, other-Lafayette; David Drew Knight, D-New Orleans; M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, independent-Ponchatoula; Jamar Montgomery, no party-Shreveport; Dustin Murphy, R-Eros; Adrian Perkins, D-Shreveport; Antoine Pierce, D-Baton Rouge; Melinda Mary Price, other-Luling; Aaron Sigler, Libertarian-Hammond; and Peter Wenstrup, D-New Orleans.
___
U.S. HOUSE, 1st DISTRICT:
Lee Ann Dugas, D-Kenner; Howard Kearney, Libertarian-Mandeville; and Steve Scalise (incumbent), R-Jefferson.
___
U.S. HOUSE, 2nd DISTRICT:
Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste, independent-New Orleans; Glenn Adrain Harris, D-New Orleans; Colby James, independent-New Orleans; Cedric Richmond (incumbent), D-New Orleans; David Schilling, R-Hahnville; and Sheldon Vincent Sr., R-Harvey.
___
U.S. HOUSE, 3rd DISTRICT:
Rob Anderson, D-Sulphur; Braylon Harris, D-Lake Charles; Clay Higgins (incumbent), R-Port Barre; and Brandon Leleux, Libertarian-Lake Charles.
___
U.S. HOUSE, 4th DISTRICT:
Ben Gibson, R-Bossier City; Kenny Houston, D-Shreveport; Mike Johnson (incumbent), R-Benton; and Ryan Trundle, D-Shreveport.
___
U.S. HOUSE, 5th DISTRICT:
Sandra “Candy” Christophe, D-Alexandria; Allen Guillory Sr., R-Opelousas; Lance Harris, R-Alexandria; Matt Hasty, R-Pineville; Jesse Lagarde, D-Amite; Martin Lemelle, D-Ruston; Luke Letlow, R-Start; Scotty Robinson, R-West Monroe; and Phillip Snowden, D-Monroe.
___
U.S. HOUSE, 6th DISTRICT:
Garret Graves (incumbent), R-Baton Rouge; Shannon Sloan, Libertarian-Denham Springs; Richard “RPT” Torregano, no party-Baton Rouge; and Dartanyon “DAW” Williams, D-Baton Rouge.
___
LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT, 4th DISTRICT:
Shannon Gremillion, R-Alexandria; and Jay McCallum, R-Farmerville.
___
LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT, 7th DISTRICT:
Sandra Cabrina Jenkins, D-New Orleans; Piper Griffin, D-New Orleans; and Terri Love, D-Gretna.
___
PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION, 1st DISTRICT:
William Boartfield Jr., Green-Harvey; Allen Borne Jr., D-New Orleans; “Big John” Mason, R-Metairie; Kevin Pearson, R-Slidell; Richard “Richie” Sanderson, R-New Orleans; John Schwegmann, no party-Metairie; and Eric Skrmetta (incumbent), R-Metairie.
___
PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION, 5th DISTRICT:
Foster Campbell (incumbent), D-Elm Grove; Shane Smiley, R-Monroe; and Scotty Waggoner, R-West Monroe.
___
Source: Louisiana Secretary of State: www.geauxvote.com