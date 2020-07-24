A look at candidates signed up for Louisiana’s fall election

A voter fills in a ballot in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The polling place served two precincts as voters who were scheduled to vote at a nearby senior living facility were directed to vote at the church after the facility backed out due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The sign-up period for the Nov. 3 election ended Friday. After the presidential race, the top of the ballot will include a U.S. Senate race and all six U.S. House races. The candidates who qualified are:

U.S. SENATE:

Beryl Billiot, no party-Kentwood; John Paul Bourgeois, no party-Gretna; Bill Cassidy (incumbent), R-Baton Rouge; Reno Jean Daret III, no party-Metairie; Derrick “Champ” Edwards, D-Harvey; Xan John, other-Lafayette; David Drew Knight, D-New Orleans; M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, independent-Ponchatoula; Jamar Montgomery, no party-Shreveport; Dustin Murphy, R-Eros; Adrian Perkins, D-Shreveport; Antoine Pierce, D-Baton Rouge; Melinda Mary Price, other-Luling; Aaron Sigler, Libertarian-Hammond; and Peter Wenstrup, D-New Orleans.

___

U.S. HOUSE, 1st DISTRICT:

Lee Ann Dugas, D-Kenner; Howard Kearney, Libertarian-Mandeville; and Steve Scalise (incumbent), R-Jefferson.

___

U.S. HOUSE, 2nd DISTRICT:

Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste, independent-New Orleans; Glenn Adrain Harris, D-New Orleans; Colby James, independent-New Orleans; Cedric Richmond (incumbent), D-New Orleans; David Schilling, R-Hahnville; and Sheldon Vincent Sr., R-Harvey.

___

U.S. HOUSE, 3rd DISTRICT:

Rob Anderson, D-Sulphur; Braylon Harris, D-Lake Charles; Clay Higgins (incumbent), R-Port Barre; and Brandon Leleux, Libertarian-Lake Charles.

___

U.S. HOUSE, 4th DISTRICT:

Ben Gibson, R-Bossier City; Kenny Houston, D-Shreveport; Mike Johnson (incumbent), R-Benton; and Ryan Trundle, D-Shreveport.

___

U.S. HOUSE, 5th DISTRICT:

Sandra “Candy” Christophe, D-Alexandria; Allen Guillory Sr., R-Opelousas; Lance Harris, R-Alexandria; Matt Hasty, R-Pineville; Jesse Lagarde, D-Amite; Martin Lemelle, D-Ruston; Luke Letlow, R-Start; Scotty Robinson, R-West Monroe; and Phillip Snowden, D-Monroe.

___

U.S. HOUSE, 6th DISTRICT:

Garret Graves (incumbent), R-Baton Rouge; Shannon Sloan, Libertarian-Denham Springs; Richard “RPT” Torregano, no party-Baton Rouge; and Dartanyon “DAW” Williams, D-Baton Rouge.

___

LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT, 4th DISTRICT:

Shannon Gremillion, R-Alexandria; and Jay McCallum, R-Farmerville.

___

LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT, 7th DISTRICT:

Sandra Cabrina Jenkins, D-New Orleans; Piper Griffin, D-New Orleans; and Terri Love, D-Gretna.

___

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION, 1st DISTRICT:

William Boartfield Jr., Green-Harvey; Allen Borne Jr., D-New Orleans; “Big John” Mason, R-Metairie; Kevin Pearson, R-Slidell; Richard “Richie” Sanderson, R-New Orleans; John Schwegmann, no party-Metairie; and Eric Skrmetta (incumbent), R-Metairie.

___

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION, 5th DISTRICT:

Foster Campbell (incumbent), D-Elm Grove; Shane Smiley, R-Monroe; and Scotty Waggoner, R-West Monroe.

___

Source: Louisiana Secretary of State: www.geauxvote.com