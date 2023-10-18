SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Saturday’s election decided Republican Jeff Landry as the next Governor of Louisiana, a victory the governor-elect called “historic” and “unprecedented,” however, only 547,827 votes were cast in his favor statewide.

Louisiana saw a historically low voter turnout with only 36% of 3 million registered voters taking to the polls to decide Louisiana’s leadership for the next four years.

Popular singing competitions receive more votes in the semi-finals than Landry’s ‘unprecedented’ win.

“The Republican party refused to do what they did the last two elections,” said political analyst Theron Jackson. “So they coalesce behind one candidate so all of the heavy-hitters, all of the ‘whos-who’ of the Republican Party got behind Jeff Landry early.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Political analysts cite overwhelming focus on, and voter burnout related to, national politics and lack of trust in those that govern.

Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence agreed saying that the trend of high voter turnout only for presidential elections is a habit voters need to break.

“We need to get out of that and vote every election,” he said.

The results of the primary will affect the turnout of the local elections, says political analyst Stephen Harr.

“It makes it more difficult for runoffs perhaps,” Harr said. “(Caddo Parish Sheriff candidate) John Nickleson will take a bit of a hit losing some Jeff Landry supporters voting for him.”

The deadline for citizens to register to vote is fast approaching. Today, Oct. 18, is the final day to register to vote in person, by mail, or at the OMV. This deadline is for citizens who have never registered and voters who need to change their registration information.

The deadline to register online through the GeauxVote registration system is Saturday, Oct. 28.

The Nov. 18 runoff seats needing to be filled include the secretary of state, attorney general and treasurer as well as several local races.

Early voting for the runoff election will take place Friday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 11 (excluding Sunday, Nov. 5, and Veterans Day on Nov. 10) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Latest posts