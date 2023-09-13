LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — On Friday, seven candidates will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group. It will be the first appearance on a debate stage for Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, currently the frontrunner in the polls.

The debate is ahead of the Oct. 14 primary election, where voters will decide who will replace John Bel Edwards as the state’s chief executive officer. If no candidate receives a majority of votes Oct. 14, the election will be decided in a runoff on Nov. 18.

There are three ways viewers can watch the debate when it begins at 7 p.m. Friday — broadcasted on KLFY News 10, on KLFY.com or on the KLFY News app. Nexstar stations throughout Louisiana will be broadcasting the event.

Tune in online for a pre-show starting at 6:30 p.m. with an analysis of what you should be paying attention to tonight during the debate.

Susan Roesgen from WGNO will host the debate, which begins at 7 p.m. Moderators will be Dalfred Jones from KLFY, Jacque Jovic from KTAL and Fred Childers from WVLA.

The debate will take place at the KLFY studios in Lafayette.

We want to hear your thoughts throughout the Sept. 15 debate. We’ll be monitoring your reaction on Twitter through the hashtag #LaGovDebate.