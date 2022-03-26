ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – 3 new tax propositions in St. Landry Parish for School Dist. 1 were voted down in the March 26th election.

Parishwide School Dist. 1 New Tax (1 of 3): Failed with 75% voting No

Parishwide School Dist. 1 New Tax (2 of 3): Failed with 78% voting No

Parishwide School Dist. 1 New Tax (3 of 3): Failed with 79% voting No

Shall Consolidated School District No. 1 of the Parish of St. Landry (Parishwide), State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy and collect a special tax of one (1.0) mill on all property subject to taxation within the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”) (an estimated $662,379 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), annually for a period of ten (10) years commencing with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purposes of supplementing other revenues of the District to fund the operations, maintenance and capital improvements of public school athletic programs, the acquisition, capital improvement or construction of athletic, recreational and playground facilities and land, and acquiring the necessary equipment and furnishings, title to which shall be in the public?

Shall Consolidated School District No. 1 of the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the “District”), incur debt and issue bonds, in one or more series to the amount of not exceeding $150,000,000, to run not exceeding 30 years from date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 5.5% per annum, for the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for building sites including construction of necessary sidewalks and streets adjacent thereto; purchasing, erecting and/or improving school buildings and other school-related facilities within and for the District and acquiring the necessary equipment and furnishings therefore, title to which shall be in the public; which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with an estimated 12.9 mills to be levied in the first year of issue to pay said Bonds?