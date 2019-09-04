Wonderland Performing Arts gives students in Lafayette a safe space to create

“We didn’t have theater here when I grew up so I wanted to bring that element to Lafayette,” says Allison Brandon. As an actress Brandon says she found her home on the stage. After graduating from UL she moved to New Orleans where preformed professionally for five years and began teaching. When she moved back to Acadiana her passion of working with young thespians continued.



“I started with 12 kids and now we have, I actually lost count,” Brandon laughed. With over 200 kids enrolled in classes and 60 performers in each show Wonderland recently expanded. Through theater Allison wanted to give back to the community, and support her father who has Muscular Dystrophy. She says, “Through an extraordinary event we raised $17,000 where we put on a dinner theater show. We are getting ready to put on our fourth annual Snowflake’s Christmas Tea.”



Along with the snowflake production this year students will preform the “Jungle Book Kids” and “Frozen Junior”. Brandon says all characters are welcome at wonderland. “There is a need in this community for a place for kids to come and create and that’s what’s important to me. That’s what is at the heart of it all, giving them a place to create.”



For more on performance dates visit their website here. http://wonderlandperformingarts.com/