Women Impacting Acadiana: Second Harvest Food Bank’s volunteer coordinator, Brittany Bowie

(KLFY)- At 28-years-old, Brittany Bowie has served in non-profits for a total of nine years.

She has served with Girl Scouts and Hospice of Acadiana before establishing herself at Second Harvest Food Bank for two years.

Brittany says, “Non-profit is a special case. I have a heart and passion to be of service to my community.”

Brittany says she loves Acadiana and the non-profit work it provides.

For her, she says, it allows her to take on multiple roles and help impact Acadiana in more ways than one.

“There are so many different possibilities, multiple hats. I’m hoping to accomplish establishment in the Acadiana area and build our community,” adds Brittany.

Currently as volunteer coordinator for Second Harvest, it allows her to meet new people and establish meaningful relationships.

In her role, Brittany is responsible for bringing in volunteers who in their part, help in putting food on table across Acadiana.

“This part of the process, being volunteer coordinator and being a connector, is what leads me to continue to drive me,” Brittany explains.

As for Brittany, she is not originally from Acadiana however, she says, she plans on sticking around to continue her work and mission of helping anyone in need.

Brittany continues, “My mission is to continue to build, continue to help others, and be a part of something bigger than myself.”

For more information about volunteer opportunities at Second Harvest Food Bank, click here.