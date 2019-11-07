Women Impacting Acadiana: Mother honors son’s legacy through UL scholarship fund

Every month, we here at KLFY acknowledge the accomplishments of women in Acadiana.

For November’s honoree, News 10’s Renee Allen takes us to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to meet a mother trading tears for dreams.

“You just got there first, David. I’m on my way,” David’s mother Carol Troslair said.

Trosclair’s son suddenly passed away at 23 years old. She says David was a student at UL Lafayette majoring in Kinesiology.

“Unbeknownst to me, out of a thousand students David was the top student. UL established the David Trosclair Memorial Scholarship in Kinesiology to acknowledge his accomplishment and to carry on his legacy,” Trosclair said.

Trosclair says she jumped at the chance to support an honor in David’s name by raising money to help students follow a dream her son once had.

In between work, this mother hits the road up through November selling raffle tickets that offer a chance to win a custom-designed cruise. She says every dollar supports the scholarship and fosters a dream.

“By raising money for these students to receive a scholarship, a little bit of David lives on through them.”

It was nine years ago, Trosclair got the news no mother should ever have to hear.

“Actually david called me Monday morning August 30. He asked what time is. He said ‘Oh no, I missed my 7:30 class.'”

Trosclair explains her son took some over-the-counter medicines because he had to attend class and get there as quick as possible. Trosclair says instead David died that day as a result of an accidental combination of drug interactions.

“That combination of over-the-counter medicine and his allergy prescription medicine stopped his heart,” Trosclair added.

Trosclair says David’s friends found him at home. “When he didn’t answer his phone, didn’t go to work and he didn’t go to class they knew something was wrong. When he didn’t follow his routine they knew something was wrong.”

Tragedy into triumph truly makes Trosclair a woman of Acadiana.

“How much can I raise? I’ve got to raise more money. I got to do better i got to do more. The more I can raise the more I can give.”

The scholarship is where every dollar counts -in more ways than one.

“He lives here on this earth as these students receive a scholarship to go on and fulfill his career goals. He lives on through their success and then I’m going to go to see him one day. We’re going to be reunited.”