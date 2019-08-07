Women Impacting Acadiana: Dr. Amanda Logue aims to set the bar in health care



Here at News 10, we honor women who are making a difference in our community.

In this month’s Women Impacting Acadiana, we profile Dr. Amanda Logue who is taking health care in Acadiana to the next level.

Dr. Logue has been with Lafayette General Health for the past 10 years.

She’s now the new senior vice president and chief medical officer at LGH and she has big plans.

“I did not see this coming, frankly. I’ve always enjoyed being part of the decision making and understating the operations of the health system and how I could have an impact and how I could help with that,” Logue said.

Originally from Baton Rouge, Logue said one of her goals is to increase the population health.

It means giving the community tools to keep them healthy and making sure everyone has access to care.

“We certainly don’t have enough primary care access. I think that’s a nationwide problem that is being discussed on a national healthcare level,” she said. “We want to help try and solve that in this area by being smarter in the way that we work and not necessarily having everyone come to us.”

Logue said Lafayette General is using technology to bring the best outcomes for patients.

She says she sees technology has a big part of healthcare.

There are also always opportunities for women to flourish, she added.

“It’s a continuous field. There’s always new positions and a lot of different types of positions. It’s a field that is growing and very encouraging for women,” she said.