Women Impacting Acadiana: Cindy Dilena

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Here at News 10, we honor women who are making a difference in our community through our Women Impacting Acadiana series.

This month, we meet the woman behind connecting faith and businesses to build a stronger region.

News Ten’s Lora Lavigne introduces us to the founder of Love Acadiana.

Cindy Dilena is the woman behind this initiative that’s providing help and hope in meeting the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of the undeserved.”



“If you asked me what your perfect day is, this actually is one. Watching all of these backpacks being packed.”

Caught in her element, Delina is not a Louisiana native but quickly made it her home.

She and her husband began ministering at Our Saviors Church and created the outreach arm, Love Acadiana.

“They asked me what I wanted to do and I said I want to serve. I took over Love Acadiana on a Wednesday, and we had a flood on Friday.

Immediately she began with flood relief efforts.

“It was amazing to watch everyone come together during the time of crisis. No one cared what church you went to, what school, where you lived.

Love Acadiana was able to muck out 4001 homes. This was followed by a two-year flood relief partnership with local churches and organizations.

“We had over 3,000 volunteers and we gave over 24,000 meals out that we didn’t prepare. People brought to us so we can take them out to the community.”

Her passion to serve stems from living and working in the poorest inner citites in Detroit, Michigan where she led efforts of neighborhood revitalization.

“As projects come up, as funding comes up, as the need arises, we try to meet those needs. Just reach out to those who are hurting. Need a little help. Need a little hope put back in them.”

She brings this experience to rebuilding lives and the hope of thousands of people through Love Acadiana.

“It’s just fun to be apart of the community, connecting people who are doing stuff with the people that want to see stuff done. We’re not always the one doing the projects but sometimes we’re just supporting those in the trenches and looking to make our community better and stronger.”

“She continues to do just that by partnering with several groups for the ‘Love Our Schools Intitative.”

Lora Lavigne KLFY News 10.”