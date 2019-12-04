1  of  2
Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump Silver Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl upgraded to Amber Alert as Ansonia PD investigate case of homicide victim found
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Dr. Mary Louella Riggs-Cook paves the way for Charter Schools in Lafayette

Women Impacting Acadiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charter Schools in Acadiana continue to grow in student attendance. There are hundreds of students on a waiting list to get into Lafayette and Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academies. 

Dr. Mary Louella Riggs-Cook is the woman who brought the very first charter school to the Hub City. 

Dr. Cook is a farmers daughter who was raised with the belief that education is the key to anyone’s success and that all children should have the opportunity to reach their full potential.

“I’m a true believer that with the three institutions family, church, and school.. that success is inevitable,” said Dr. Cook. She is currently the owner of Lo’s Boutique in the Northgate Mall but, she is known for more than selling fashionable clothing items. 

Dr. Cook began her educational journey as a social studies teacher after graduating from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “I was able to teach the children where they came from, the history and the possibilities of where they could go,” she said.  “Instead of just teaching from the book, I taught from life experiences,” Cook added. 

From teaching at Lafayette High, Acadiana high,  Northside and becoming the Principal at Carencro Middle School, she believed she gained a true understanding of the school system in Lafayette. 

“The typical public school was going through a change. Where on the northside of town specifically, the majority of the schools were not as successful as they could be because of over crowdedness and lack of certified teachers,” she said. 

It became important to her that parents had a choice. She realized it was time to open a charter school.”I was not able to be myself. I was not able to teach what I knew needed to be taught.  I had to follow a curriculum,” Dr. Cook added. 

Her first attempt to open a Charter school by herself was a complete fail. She succeeded the second time when she met another group with the same vision. They opened Lafayette and Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academies at the same time. 

“We follow the state curriculum, but we enhance it by giving the children an opportunity to use their experiences to get where they need to go,” said Dr. Cook. 

Her work has provided free public education for thousands of children from all walks of life. For the future, she hopes all school systems tap more into technology and equip teachers with the right resources.

“To reach those challenges. So they can be prepared for the 21st century, the 22nd, 23rd for life,” she added. 

Dr. Cook is the president of the Lafayette Charter Foundation. She now enjoys spending the majority of her time building self-esteem for men and woman at her boutique inside the Northgate Mall. 

Dr. Cook reports that the two charter schools now have a waiting list of over 900 students. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories