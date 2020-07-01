We're Hiring

Skip to content
Local News
Iberia Medical Center returns to total restricted visitation due to COVID-19 spike
DOTD: Nightly eastbound lane closure for I-10 widening construction in St. Martin Parish
Bishop Deshotel supports Lafayette mayor-president’s request to remove Confederate monument
Shadows-On-The-Teche’s Farm Fest cancelled
Lafayette General Health returns to total visitor restrictions amid surge
One victim in serious condition after shooting overnight in Opelousas
More Hot and Hazy Weather Today as Saharan Dust Sits Over Acadiana
Video
Youngsville and Broussard to host public fireworks displays
Video
Lafayette mayor-president requests removal of Confederate monument
Video
UL Lafayette announces fall semester calendar changes
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Despite denial, records show extensive online shopping by Connie Bernard during crucial board meeting
Who qualifies for Louisiana hazard pay?
Video
7-Day Forecast
Governor’s office staffer tests positive for COVID-19, several quarantined
REQUIRED: All Texans must wear face coverings, Gov. Greg Abbott orders
