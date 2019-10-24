Live Now
You could be jailed for calling someone the “b-word” in Massachusetts

Weird News

by: Ciara Speller

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – It’s a word people have become accustomed to hearing. A word sometimes used when greeting a close friend.

Happens to be one of the first words in the number two song on the Billboard Hot 100’s chart right now, but when used to slenderize woman, that’s when it becomes offensive.

It’s the “b-word” and it’s gaining some buzz on Beacon Hill. Legislation to criminalize the “b-word” made its way before the Joint Committee on the Judiciary.

The bill was submitted by State Representative Daniel Hunt (D-Boston).

According to the Boston Herald, the legislation titled “An Act regarding the use of offensive words,” states: “A person who uses the “b-word” directed at another person to accost, annoy, degrade or demean the other person shall be considered to be a disorderly person.”

Penalties for disorderly conduct could land you up to $200 in fines and 6 months in prison. 22News caught up with State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa (D-Northampton) to hear her thoughts on banning the “b-word.”

“I think that there are major issues around this proposal, certainty limiting freedom of speech,” said Sabadosa. “I think that it would be challenged constitutionally was it ever passed.”

Rep. Hunt took to Twitter to defend his proposal:

