World’s “fastest accelerating car” is now selling for $3.2 million

Japanese company Aspark claims its Owl can go from 0 to 60 mph in 1.69 seconds. (Photo: ASPARK)

(CBS NEWS)- An electric car boasting to be the “fastest accelerating car in the world” debuted this week at the Dubai International Motor Show. Japanese manufacturing company Aspark unveiled the Owl, a full-electric hypercar that can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with remarkable speed.

According to Aspark, the Owl – priced at $3.2 million – can reach 60 mph in 1.69 seconds. Comparatively, the Rimac Concept Two and Tesla Roadster take 1.85 and 1.9 seconds, respectively, to attain that speed, according to Road Show.

At a height of 39 inches, the Owl has a unique battery pack for a range of about 280 miles and a top speed of 250 mph. Aspark is only selling 50 units of the Owl. The company, which first touted the concept of the full-electric hypercar in 2017, will make each car fully customizable.

“The world would be a more exciting place if there were more people thinking about exciting things,” said Aspark CEO Masanori Yoshida. “That’s why we will never give up our mission and we will keep to produce many exciting projects like Owl.”

The company also said the Owl has the “most powerful 4 electric motors ever made.” It produces a total power of 1,480 kW with 2012 horsepower. According to Aspark, it has “three times more power” than Formula-E cars and two times more than Formula 1 cars. Its rotation of the motor would be the fastest in the world, with 15,000 rpm.

Production is expected to take place in Turin, Italy in collaboration with Automobili Torino. Aspark plans to deliver the first Owls by the second quarter of 2020.