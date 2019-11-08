Live Now
Woman charged with murder after delivering a stillborn baby with meth in its system

Chelsea Cheyenne Becker. (Photo: Hanford Police Department)

CALIFORNIA (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman in California has been arrested and charged with murder after she delivered a stillborn baby with toxic levels of methamphetamine in his system, authorities said.

Chelsea Cheyenne Becker, 25, delivered the boy, who medical professionals and others believed may have been exposed to drugs, on Sept. 10, the Hanford Police Department said in a news release.

The death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy by the Kings County Coroner’s Office found methamphetamine in the baby’s system, according to police.

A warrant was issued for Becker in September and she was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of first-degree murder and booked into the Kings County Jail in Hanford early Wednesday, where she is being held. Her bail has been set at $5 million, jail records show.

Becker has lost custody to multiple children in the past few years due to substance abuse, police said. She admitted to using methamphetamine three days prior to the delivery of her stillborn son, according to police.

Becker’s lawyer did not immediately return a request for comment. She is next due in court on Nov. 19.

