Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Woman accidentally calls DA investigator, gets needed walker

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An 84-year-old New Mexico woman’s misdial meant for a medical supply store went to an investigator in a district attorney’s office — and led to a new walker.

KOB-TV reports Bernice Weems mistakenly called Kyle Hartsock with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, seeking a new walker. She left a voicemail.

It turns out Hartsock’s number is just one digit off from the medical supply store she was trying to call.

Hartsock says instead of ignoring the message, he went out and got Weems a walker.

“I called her and I said, ‘Bernice, we have a walker for you.’ She said, ‘Awesome.’ I think she still thought we were like a walker store,” Hartsock said.

This surprise came just in time for Bernice’s grandson’s wedding in Denver.

“They made me feel oh so good. It’s been a long, long time since I’ve felt that good,” Weems said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

61°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Some clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

62°F Broken Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories