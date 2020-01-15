Watching a movie at the theater apparently qualifies as ‘light exercise’: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Headed to the gym for a little workout? Why not go to the movies instead?

According to a new study, a trip to the movie theater is just as good for your heart as a trip the gym.

Here’s how researchers at the University College London came to that conclusion.

They studied more than 50 people wearing biometric sensors to track their heart rate all while watching the 2019 live-action remake of “Aladdin.”

For about 45 minutes of the movie, the viewers’ heart rates rose 40% to 80% higher than the maximum normal resting heart rate, the researchers discovered.

Researchers found that the participants’ heart rates during the two-hour movie were in a zone similar to light exercise.

That’s the equivalent to taking a brisk walk or gardening, researchers said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the normal resting heart rate for adults is between 60 to 100 beats per minute.

Researchers said going to the movies is also good for you because it allows you to “disconnect” from other things that may be on your mind.

So go ahead and take that trip to the movies!

Keep in mind – the study did not note if adding popcorn, candy, or soda to that movie theater trip would affect the results!

Latest Stories: