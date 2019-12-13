Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Wandering camel, cow, donkey to be featured in live Nativity

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

This Nov. 17, 2019 photo provided by the Goddard Police Department shows a camel, donkey and a cow found roaming together along a road near Goddard, Kan. After the police asked for help over social media, authorities have learned the animals belonged to an employee of the nearby Tanganyika Wildlife Park. (Devon Keith/Goddard Police Department via AP)

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A camel, cow and donkey that were found roaming together along a Kansas road have been booked to appear in a Christmas Nativity scene.

The trio will be the celebrity guests Saturday during a holiday event at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park, The Wichita Eagle reports. Sully the camel, Gus the donkey and Rufus the cow made headlines last monthwhen the Goddard Police Department asked for help in a Facebook postlocating the owners of the “three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star).”

Law enforcement later determined that they belonged to an employee of the wildlife park, but not before posting that if they couldn’t find the owner, they would be “halfway toward a live Nativity this Christmas season.”

The holiday event, called Happy Hoof-i-days, is a first-ever for the park, which normally is closed from mid-November through about mid-March.

Goddard is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Wichita.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Generally clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Mostly clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F A few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Mainly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories